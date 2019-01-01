QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
25.25 - 28.25
Vol / Avg.
10.5K/51.2K
Div / Yield
0.89/3.28%
52 Wk
17.95 - 28.8
Mkt Cap
204.6B
Payout Ratio
31.91
Open
25.25
P/E
10.6
EPS
1.49
Shares
7.6B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 1:08PM
Benzinga - May 15, 2021, 3:30PM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 12:00PM
Benzinga - May 9, 2021, 12:09PM
Shell is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2020, it produced 1.8 million barrels of liquids and 9.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At year-end 2020, reserves stood at 9.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 52% of which consisted of liquids. Its production and reserves are in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and North and South America. The company operates refineries with capacity of 2.8 mmb/d located in the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Europe and sells 15 mtpa of chemicals. Its largest chemical plants, often integrated with its local refineries, are in Central Europe, China, Singapore, and North America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Shell Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shell (RYDAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shell (OTCPK: RYDAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shell's (RYDAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shell.

Q

What is the target price for Shell (RYDAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shell

Q

Current Stock Price for Shell (RYDAF)?

A

The stock price for Shell (OTCPK: RYDAF) is $26.81 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shell (RYDAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shell.

Q

When is Shell (OTCPK:RYDAF) reporting earnings?

A

Shell does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shell (RYDAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shell.

Q

What sector and industry does Shell (RYDAF) operate in?

A

Shell is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.