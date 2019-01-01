QQQ
Singapore-based Sembcorp Marine is a leading global marine and offshore engineering group with more than 50 years of track record. The company specializes in ship repair, shipbuilding, ship conversion, rig building, and offshore engineering and construction. The company operates worldwide, with key hubs in Brazil, India, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and China. Its Singapore operations include one of the largest integrated yards globally, Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard.

SembCorp Marine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SembCorp Marine (SMBMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SembCorp Marine (OTCPK: SMBMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SembCorp Marine's (SMBMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SembCorp Marine.

Q

What is the target price for SembCorp Marine (SMBMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SembCorp Marine

Q

Current Stock Price for SembCorp Marine (SMBMF)?

A

The stock price for SembCorp Marine (OTCPK: SMBMF) is $0.0639 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:13:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SembCorp Marine (SMBMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SembCorp Marine.

Q

When is SembCorp Marine (OTCPK:SMBMF) reporting earnings?

A

SembCorp Marine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SembCorp Marine (SMBMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SembCorp Marine.

Q

What sector and industry does SembCorp Marine (SMBMF) operate in?

A

SembCorp Marine is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.