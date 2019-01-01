QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/47.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
112.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
BTU Metals Corp is a Canadian-based company engaged in the identifying, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property. Its Projects include Galway Gold Property, Dixie Halo East Project, Dixie Halo South Project, Dixie Halo Southeast Project, Dixie Halo Southeast Extension Project, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BTU Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BTU Metals (BTUMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BTU Metals (OTCQB: BTUMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BTU Metals's (BTUMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BTU Metals.

Q

What is the target price for BTU Metals (BTUMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BTU Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for BTU Metals (BTUMF)?

A

The stock price for BTU Metals (OTCQB: BTUMF) is $0.07114 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:52:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BTU Metals (BTUMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BTU Metals.

Q

When is BTU Metals (OTCQB:BTUMF) reporting earnings?

A

BTU Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BTU Metals (BTUMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BTU Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does BTU Metals (BTUMF) operate in?

A

BTU Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.