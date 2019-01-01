KOSE Corp is a cosmetics manufacturer, manufacturing both prestige brands and affordable products. The company markets its products through the Kose brand and through individual brands. The portfolio is divided in three divisions: high-prestige, prestige, and unexpensive toiletries. The high-prestige brands, sold mainly at specialty cosmetics stores and department stores, are Infinity Kose, Predia, Decorte, and Jill Stuart. The prestige brands are Esprique, Astablanc, and Sekkisei, and are offered though a wide range of distribution channels, from specialty cosmetics stores to mass retailers. The toiletries division offers shampoo and conditioners through mass retailers, convenience stores, and drugstores.