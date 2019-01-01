QQQ
Range
0.15 - 0.15
Vol / Avg.
9.4K/13.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.47
Mkt Cap
7.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.15
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
52.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Metallis Resources Inc is a Vancouver-based company engaged in the exploration of mineral properties. The company is focused on the exploration of gold, copper, nickel, and silver at its 100% owned Kirkham Property situated in northwest British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

Metallis Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metallis Resources (MTLFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metallis Resources (OTCQB: MTLFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Metallis Resources's (MTLFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metallis Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Metallis Resources (MTLFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metallis Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Metallis Resources (MTLFF)?

A

The stock price for Metallis Resources (OTCQB: MTLFF) is $0.14532 last updated Today at 5:26:13 PM.

Q

Does Metallis Resources (MTLFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metallis Resources.

Q

When is Metallis Resources (OTCQB:MTLFF) reporting earnings?

A

Metallis Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metallis Resources (MTLFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metallis Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Metallis Resources (MTLFF) operate in?

A

Metallis Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.