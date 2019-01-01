QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.55 - 0.55
Vol / Avg.
1K/1.2K
Div / Yield
0.05/9.97%
52 Wk
0.37 - 0.82
Mkt Cap
855.4M
Payout Ratio
34.84
Open
0.55
P/E
6.01
EPS
0.96
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
Precious Shipping PCL is a Thailand-based holding company engaged in the marine transportation business. Its involved in the business of owning and operating (chartering) small handy sized and supramax dry bulk vessels, on a tramp shipping basis without any set routes. The chartering of the vessels is undertaken in two ways: time charter and voyage charge. This is the only industry segment in which the Group mainly operates and almost the majority of the revenue is generated from this segment.

Analyst Ratings

Precious Shipping Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Precious Shipping (PSGFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Precious Shipping (OTCPK: PSGFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Precious Shipping's (PSGFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Precious Shipping.

Q

What is the target price for Precious Shipping (PSGFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Precious Shipping

Q

Current Stock Price for Precious Shipping (PSGFF)?

A

The stock price for Precious Shipping (OTCPK: PSGFF) is $0.5486 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:45:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Precious Shipping (PSGFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Precious Shipping.

Q

When is Precious Shipping (OTCPK:PSGFF) reporting earnings?

A

Precious Shipping does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Precious Shipping (PSGFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Precious Shipping.

Q

What sector and industry does Precious Shipping (PSGFF) operate in?

A

Precious Shipping is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.