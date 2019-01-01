Precious Shipping PCL is a Thailand-based holding company engaged in the marine transportation business. Its involved in the business of owning and operating (chartering) small handy sized and supramax dry bulk vessels, on a tramp shipping basis without any set routes. The chartering of the vessels is undertaken in two ways: time charter and voyage charge. This is the only industry segment in which the Group mainly operates and almost the majority of the revenue is generated from this segment.