Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/281.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
15.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
450.7M
Outstanding
1933 Industries Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis company. It is focused on the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis consumer branded goods. Its portfolio of cannabis brands and licensing partners include AMA, Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Fused, Birdhouse Skateboards, Blonde, Bloom, Denver Dab Co, Grizzly Griptape, DNA Genetics, PLUGplay, and Jack Herer Brands among others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.000
REV2.466M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.010
REV2.510M

1933 Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 1933 Industries (TGIFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 1933 Industries (OTCQB: TGIFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 1933 Industries's (TGIFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 1933 Industries.

Q

What is the target price for 1933 Industries (TGIFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 1933 Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for 1933 Industries (TGIFF)?

A

The stock price for 1933 Industries (OTCQB: TGIFF) is $0.0351 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:41:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 1933 Industries (TGIFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 1933 Industries.

Q

When is 1933 Industries (OTCQB:TGIFF) reporting earnings?

A

1933 Industries’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 31, 2022.

Q

Is 1933 Industries (TGIFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 1933 Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does 1933 Industries (TGIFF) operate in?

A

1933 Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.