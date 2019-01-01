1933 Industries Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis company. It is focused on the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis consumer branded goods. Its portfolio of cannabis brands and licensing partners include AMA, Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Fused, Birdhouse Skateboards, Blonde, Bloom, Denver Dab Co, Grizzly Griptape, DNA Genetics, PLUGplay, and Jack Herer Brands among others.