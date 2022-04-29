Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 213 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Amazon.com AMZN.
- The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Nova Lifestyle NVFY.
- Accolade ACCD saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 47.29% to reach its new 52-week low.
- First Trust/aberdeen Glb FAM was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Friday:
- Amazon.com AMZN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2,521.00 and moving down 12.06%.
- Verizon Communications VZ shares moved down 2.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $47.17, drifting down 2.45%.
- Charter Communications CHTR shares fell to $426.33 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.76%.
- Baxter Intl BAX shares reached a new 52-week low of $69.72 on Friday morning, moving up 1.67%.
- Wipro WIT shares set a new 52-week low of $6.41. The stock traded down 4.04%.
- VeriSign VRSN shares set a new 52-week low of $181.11. The stock traded down 12.29%.
- Liberty Broadband LBRDK stock hit a new 52-week low of $112.18. The stock was down 5.17% on the session.
- Cooper Companies COO shares reached a new 52-week low of $367.50 on Friday morning, moving down 1.4%.
- SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC stock hit a yearly low of $63.68. The stock was down 5.68% for the day.
- Robinhood Markets HOOD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.00 and moving up 1.49%.
- Erie Indemnity ERIE shares fell to $159.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.52%.
- Cable One CABO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1,178.41 and moving down 5.05%.
- Old Republic Intl ORI stock set a new 52-week low of $22.06 on Friday, moving down 2.71%.
- EMCOR Gr EME shares made a new 52-week low of $104.75 on Friday. The stock was up 2.26% for the day.
- Ascendis Pharma ASND shares set a new 52-week low of $92.38. The stock traded down 5.17%.
- Columbia Sportswear COLM stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $80.02. Shares traded down 6.24%.
- National Instruments NATI stock set a new 52-week low of $34.00 on Friday, moving down 10.89%.
- Hanesbrands HBI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $13.30 and moving down 2.49%.
- New York Community NYCB shares set a new 52-week low of $9.46. The stock traded down 1.09%.
- Altice USA ATUS stock hit a yearly low of $9.34. The stock was down 4.87% for the day.
- First Interstate BancSys FIBK shares hit a yearly low of $32.52. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.
- Papa John's International PZZA shares made a new 52-week low of $90.26 on Friday. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
- First Hawaiian FHB shares hit a yearly low of $23.97. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.
- Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI shares were down 3.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $56.53.
- Trupanion TRUP stock hit $62.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.41%.
- Axos Financial AX shares set a new yearly low of $38.03 this morning. The stock was down 4.98% on the session.
- Columbia Banking System COLB stock set a new 52-week low of $28.95 on Friday, moving down 1.05%.
- Minerals Technologies MTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $60.31 and moving up 0.68%.
- Barnes Gr B shares set a new yearly low of $33.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.
- SJW Gr SJW shares hit a yearly low of $58.81. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.
- Mednax MD shares moved down 5.58% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.49, drifting down 5.58%.
- Wolverine World Wide WWW shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.32 on Friday morning, moving down 2.43%.
- Eagle Bancorp EGBN shares made a new 52-week low of $50.85 on Friday. The stock was down 0.87% for the day.
- Taro Pharmaceutical Indus TARO shares fell to $38.34 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.63%.
- AssetMark Financial Hldgs AMK stock hit $18.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.98%.
- Cazoo Gr CZOO shares hit a yearly low of $1.79. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.
- Capitol Federal Financial CFFN shares hit a yearly low of $9.73. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.
- Realogy Holdings RLGY stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.28. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.
- Arrival ARVL shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Friday morning, moving down 2.18%.
- First Trust Inter Dur FPF stock drifted up 0.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.03.
- Amarin Corp AMRN shares fell to $2.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.36%.
- Blackrock Credit BTZ shares moved down 0.99% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.52, drifting down 0.99%.
- Office Props IT OPI shares were down 2.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.96.
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.68%.
- Lakeland Bancorp LBAI shares hit a yearly low of $15.11. The stock was down 2.12% on the session.
- Nuveen New York AMT-Free NRK shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.01 on Friday morning, moving down 0.54%.
- Erasca ERAS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.34 and moving up 4.17%.
- Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares fell to $9.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.1%.
- Universal Health Realty UHT shares set a new yearly low of $51.26 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.
- PureTech Health PRTC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $21.93. Shares traded down 1.35%.
- FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD FTHY stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $16.66. Shares traded down 0.09%.
- IES Hldgs IESC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $26.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 19.77%.
- American Software AMSWA shares were up 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.19.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.90. Shares traded up 0.43%.
- The York Water YORW shares hit a yearly low of $38.63. The stock was down 2.32% on the session.
- Liquidity Services LQDT shares made a new 52-week low of $14.52 on Friday. The stock was down 4.76% for the day.
- National Presto Indus NPK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $72.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.97%.
- Orchid Island Cap ORC shares set a new 52-week low of $2.61. The stock traded down 1.22%.
- Cara Therapeutics CARA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.02. Shares traded down 4.49%.
- Seer SEER stock set a new 52-week low of $7.59 on Friday, moving down 0.58%.
- Cognyte Software CGNT shares hit a yearly low of $6.97. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.
- Mitek Systems MITK stock hit a yearly low of $10.35. The stock was down 20.27% for the day.
- Nuveen Pennsylvania NQP shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.00.
- Nyxoah NYXH shares set a new yearly low of $16.55 this morning. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.
- Veritone VERI shares were down 12.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.02.
- Circor International CIR shares fell to $20.32 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.62%.
- Janux Therapeutics JANX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.03 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.04%.
- PGIM Short Duration High SDHY shares made a new 52-week low of $16.12 on Friday. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.
- Inotiv NOTV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.47 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.09%.
- First of Long Island FLIC stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.51. The stock was down 7.44% on the session.
- Accolade ACCD stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.61. The stock was down 47.29% on the session.
- Universal Electronics UEIC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $28.70. Shares traded up 0.1%.
- Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JRO shares were down 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.25.
- Alta Equipment Group ALTG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.19 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.09%.
- Purple Innovation PRPL shares made a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Friday. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.
- Blackrock CA Muni Income BFZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.41 on Friday morning, moving down 0.87%.
- NI Holdings NODK stock hit $15.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.76%.
- Diebold Nixdorf DBD shares set a new yearly low of $4.02 this morning. The stock was down 4.61% on the session.
- Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 12.91%.
- Tyra Biosciences TYRA stock hit $6.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.23%.
- Motorcar Parts of America MPAA shares hit a yearly low of $15.08. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.
- Templeton Emerging Market TEI shares made a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Friday. The stock was down 0.81% for the day.
- Kimball International KBAL shares set a new yearly low of $7.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.
- Sono Group SEV shares made a new 52-week low of $3.80 on Friday. The stock was down 19.71% for the day.
- Accuray ARAY stock set a new 52-week low of $2.76 on Friday, moving down 1.94%.
- Blackrock Munivest Fund MVT shares made a new 52-week low of $11.74 on Friday. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
- FS Bancorp FSBW shares fell to $29.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.43%.
- Allot ALLT stock drifted down 0.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.79.
- Apollo Tactical Income AIF stock drifted down 0.54% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.79.
- Western Asset Invstm Grd IGI shares made a new 52-week low of $17.52 on Friday. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
- BNY Mellon High Yield DHF shares fell to $2.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.77%.
- Oil-Dri Corp of America ODC shares were down 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.89.
- Insight Select Income INSI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.47%.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX shares hit a yearly low of $2.96. The stock was down 16.58% on the session.
- Western Asset Global High EHI shares fell to $7.79 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.82%.
- Special Opportunities SPE shares fell to $13.77 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.58%.
- Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA shares fell to $3.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.92%.
- Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares set a new yearly low of $0.80 this morning. The stock was down 2.79% on the session.
- Citizens CIA shares hit a yearly low of $2.93. The stock was down 2.65% on the session.
- Ikena Oncology IKNA shares moved up 6.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.75, drifting up 6.51%.
- Missfresh MF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.51 and moving down 14.58%.
- Western Asset Mortgage DMO stock drifted down 1.23% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.20.
- Cloopen Group Holding RAAS shares fell to $0.83 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.18%.
- Barings Participation MPV shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.95 on Friday morning, moving down 0.84%.
- Western Asset Premier WEA shares moved down 0.62% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.22, drifting down 0.62%.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.93. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.00. Shares traded down 5.54%.
- Vigil Neuroscience VIGL stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.95. Shares traded up 4.17%.
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock set a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Friday, moving down 5.23%.
- Codex DNA DNAY shares set a new 52-week low of $3.76. The stock traded down 1.28%.
- Pzena Investment Mgmt PZN shares made a new 52-week low of $6.35 on Friday. The stock was down 3.03% for the day.
- LAVA Therapeutics LVTX shares set a new 52-week low of $3.83. The stock traded up 8.6%.
- Scienjoy Holding SJ shares moved up 0.33% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.98, drifting up 0.33%.
- RiverNorth Flexible RFM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.2%.
- United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares made a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Friday. The stock was down 1.63% for the day.
- Virtus Global VGI stock drifted down 1.1% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.99.
- FG Merger FGMC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.94 and moving down 0.4%.
- VIA optronics VIAO shares moved down 1.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.94, drifting down 1.14%.
- Shapeways Hldgs SHPW stock hit $1.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.87%.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare TRHC shares were down 6.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.51.
- Equillium EQ shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.64 on Friday morning, moving down 1.12%.
- BM Technologies BMTX stock hit $7.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.4%.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.06. Shares traded down 12.44%.
- FingerMotion FNGR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.90. The stock traded down 0.65%.
- iMedia Brands IMBI shares set a new yearly low of $3.40 this morning. The stock was up 2.14% on the session.
- Minerva Surgical UTRS stock drifted up 2.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.24.
- Aspira Womens Health AWH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.68 and moving down 0.47%.
- First Trust/aberdeen Glb FAM stock hit a yearly low of $6.79. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Solid Biosciences SLDB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.34%.
- Fast Radius FSRD shares moved down 5.58% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.84, drifting down 5.58%.
- BioLine Rx BLRX stock hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 1.19% for the day.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI shares set a new yearly low of $0.42 this morning. The stock was down 4.39% on the session.
- Ostin Technology Group OST stock hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 10.87% for the day.
- Esports Technologies EBET shares hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 4.74% on the session.
- NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK NBO stock drifted down 1.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.26.
- ProQR Therapeutics PRQR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.70. Shares traded down 1.95%.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE shares were down 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.57.
- QualTek Services QTEK stock hit a yearly low of $2.00. The stock was down 4.55% for the day.
- Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.51 and moving up 1.08%.
- Avalo Therapeutics AVTX shares set a new yearly low of $0.41 this morning. The stock was down 6.7% on the session.
- 89bio ETNB shares fell to $2.24 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.66%.
- Protara Therapeutics TARA stock set a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Friday, moving down 0.53%.
- PIMCO New York Municipal PYN shares set a new 52-week low of $7.28. The stock traded down 1.48%.
- NETSOL Technologies NTWK shares fell to $3.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.86%.
- Sigilon Therapeutics SGTX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Friday. The stock was down 1.87% for the day.
- Very Good Food VGFC stock drifted down 2.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.27.
- Taylor Devices TAYD stock set a new 52-week low of $9.04 on Friday, moving down 1.74%.
- Alterity Therapeutics ATHE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.68. The stock traded up 2.35%.
- Nuzee NUZE stock hit $1.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.03%.
- ComSovereign Holding COMS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.35. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.
- Data I/O DAIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.20. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
- Marker Therapeutics MRKR shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Friday morning, moving up 1.57%.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares were down 1.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.61.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock hit a yearly low of $0.37. The stock was down 3.57% for the day.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET shares fell to $1.02 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.87%.
- Better Therapeutics BTTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.93. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.
- Soligenix SNGX shares moved up 1.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.49, drifting up 1.66%.
- MediaCo Holding MDIA shares set a new yearly low of $2.44 this morning. The stock was down 6.15% on the session.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX shares moved down 0.65% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.67, drifting down 0.65%.
- Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.07%.
- Aclarion ACON stock drifted down 3.23% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.03.
- Impac Mortgage Holdings IMH shares were up 5.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.65.
- SemiLEDs LEDS shares set a new 52-week low of $2.82. The stock traded down 0.34%.
- Midatech Pharma MTP shares moved down 2.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.65, drifting down 2.69%.
- CooTek (Cayman) CTK stock hit a yearly low of $0.17. The stock was down 22.41% for the day.
- Liquid Media Group YVR stock set a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Friday, moving down 2.93%.
- Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares hit a yearly low of $1.02. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.