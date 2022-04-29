Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 213 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Amazon.com AMZN .

. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Nova Lifestyle NVFY .

. Accolade ACCD saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 47.29% to reach its new 52-week low.

First Trust/aberdeen Glb FAM was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Friday:

Amazon.com AMZN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2,521.00 and moving down 12.06%.

