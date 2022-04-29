QQQ
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 29, 2022 12:44 PM | 21 min read

 

On Friday, 213 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Amazon.com AMZN.
  • The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Nova Lifestyle NVFY.
  • Accolade ACCD saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 47.29% to reach its new 52-week low.
  • First Trust/aberdeen Glb FAM was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Friday:

  • Amazon.com AMZN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2,521.00 and moving down 12.06%.
  • Verizon Communications VZ shares moved down 2.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $47.17, drifting down 2.45%.
  • Charter Communications CHTR shares fell to $426.33 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.76%.
  • Baxter Intl BAX shares reached a new 52-week low of $69.72 on Friday morning, moving up 1.67%.
  • Wipro WIT shares set a new 52-week low of $6.41. The stock traded down 4.04%.
  • VeriSign VRSN shares set a new 52-week low of $181.11. The stock traded down 12.29%.
  • Liberty Broadband LBRDK stock hit a new 52-week low of $112.18. The stock was down 5.17% on the session.
  • Cooper Companies COO shares reached a new 52-week low of $367.50 on Friday morning, moving down 1.4%.
  • SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC stock hit a yearly low of $63.68. The stock was down 5.68% for the day.
  • Robinhood Markets HOOD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.00 and moving up 1.49%.
  • Erie Indemnity ERIE shares fell to $159.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.52%.
  • Cable One CABO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1,178.41 and moving down 5.05%.
  • Old Republic Intl ORI stock set a new 52-week low of $22.06 on Friday, moving down 2.71%.
  • EMCOR Gr EME shares made a new 52-week low of $104.75 on Friday. The stock was up 2.26% for the day.
  • Ascendis Pharma ASND shares set a new 52-week low of $92.38. The stock traded down 5.17%.
  • Columbia Sportswear COLM stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $80.02. Shares traded down 6.24%.
  • National Instruments NATI stock set a new 52-week low of $34.00 on Friday, moving down 10.89%.
  • Hanesbrands HBI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $13.30 and moving down 2.49%.
  • New York Community NYCB shares set a new 52-week low of $9.46. The stock traded down 1.09%.
  • Altice USA ATUS stock hit a yearly low of $9.34. The stock was down 4.87% for the day.
  • First Interstate BancSys FIBK shares hit a yearly low of $32.52. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.
  • Papa John's International PZZA shares made a new 52-week low of $90.26 on Friday. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
  • First Hawaiian FHB shares hit a yearly low of $23.97. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.
  • Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI shares were down 3.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $56.53.
  • Trupanion TRUP stock hit $62.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.41%.
  • Axos Financial AX shares set a new yearly low of $38.03 this morning. The stock was down 4.98% on the session.
  • Columbia Banking System COLB stock set a new 52-week low of $28.95 on Friday, moving down 1.05%.
  • Minerals Technologies MTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $60.31 and moving up 0.68%.
  • Barnes Gr B shares set a new yearly low of $33.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.
  • SJW Gr SJW shares hit a yearly low of $58.81. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.
  • Mednax MD shares moved down 5.58% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.49, drifting down 5.58%.
  • Wolverine World Wide WWW shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.32 on Friday morning, moving down 2.43%.
  • Eagle Bancorp EGBN shares made a new 52-week low of $50.85 on Friday. The stock was down 0.87% for the day.
  • Taro Pharmaceutical Indus TARO shares fell to $38.34 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.63%.
  • AssetMark Financial Hldgs AMK stock hit $18.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.98%.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO shares hit a yearly low of $1.79. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.
  • Capitol Federal Financial CFFN shares hit a yearly low of $9.73. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.
  • Realogy Holdings RLGY stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.28. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.
  • Arrival ARVL shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Friday morning, moving down 2.18%.
  • First Trust Inter Dur FPF stock drifted up 0.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.03.
  • Amarin Corp AMRN shares fell to $2.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.36%.
  • Blackrock Credit BTZ shares moved down 0.99% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.52, drifting down 0.99%.
  • Office Props IT OPI shares were down 2.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.96.
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.68%.
  • Lakeland Bancorp LBAI shares hit a yearly low of $15.11. The stock was down 2.12% on the session.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free NRK shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.01 on Friday morning, moving down 0.54%.
  • Erasca ERAS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.34 and moving up 4.17%.
  • Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares fell to $9.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.1%.
  • Universal Health Realty UHT shares set a new yearly low of $51.26 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.
  • PureTech Health PRTC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $21.93. Shares traded down 1.35%.
  • FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD FTHY stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $16.66. Shares traded down 0.09%.
  • IES Hldgs IESC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $26.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 19.77%.
  • American Software AMSWA shares were up 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.19.
  • Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.90. Shares traded up 0.43%.
  • The York Water YORW shares hit a yearly low of $38.63. The stock was down 2.32% on the session.
  • Liquidity Services LQDT shares made a new 52-week low of $14.52 on Friday. The stock was down 4.76% for the day.
  • National Presto Indus NPK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $72.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.97%.
  • Orchid Island Cap ORC shares set a new 52-week low of $2.61. The stock traded down 1.22%.
  • Cara Therapeutics CARA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.02. Shares traded down 4.49%.
  • Seer SEER stock set a new 52-week low of $7.59 on Friday, moving down 0.58%.
  • Cognyte Software CGNT shares hit a yearly low of $6.97. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.
  • Mitek Systems MITK stock hit a yearly low of $10.35. The stock was down 20.27% for the day.
  • Nuveen Pennsylvania NQP shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.00.
  • Nyxoah NYXH shares set a new yearly low of $16.55 this morning. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.
  • Veritone VERI shares were down 12.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.02.
  • Circor International CIR shares fell to $20.32 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.62%.
  • Janux Therapeutics JANX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.03 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.04%.
  • PGIM Short Duration High SDHY shares made a new 52-week low of $16.12 on Friday. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.
  • Inotiv NOTV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.47 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.09%.
  • First of Long Island FLIC stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.51. The stock was down 7.44% on the session.
  • Accolade ACCD stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.61. The stock was down 47.29% on the session.
  • Universal Electronics UEIC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $28.70. Shares traded up 0.1%.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JRO shares were down 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.25.
  • Alta Equipment Group ALTG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.19 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.09%.
  • Purple Innovation PRPL shares made a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Friday. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.
  • Blackrock CA Muni Income BFZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.41 on Friday morning, moving down 0.87%.
  • NI Holdings NODK stock hit $15.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.76%.
  • Diebold Nixdorf DBD shares set a new yearly low of $4.02 this morning. The stock was down 4.61% on the session.
  • Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 12.91%.
  • Tyra Biosciences TYRA stock hit $6.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.23%.
  • Motorcar Parts of America MPAA shares hit a yearly low of $15.08. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.
  • Templeton Emerging Market TEI shares made a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Friday. The stock was down 0.81% for the day.
  • Kimball International KBAL shares set a new yearly low of $7.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.
  • Sono Group SEV shares made a new 52-week low of $3.80 on Friday. The stock was down 19.71% for the day.
  • Accuray ARAY stock set a new 52-week low of $2.76 on Friday, moving down 1.94%.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund MVT shares made a new 52-week low of $11.74 on Friday. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
  • FS Bancorp FSBW shares fell to $29.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.43%.
  • Allot ALLT stock drifted down 0.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.79.
  • Apollo Tactical Income AIF stock drifted down 0.54% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.79.
  • Western Asset Invstm Grd IGI shares made a new 52-week low of $17.52 on Friday. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
  • BNY Mellon High Yield DHF shares fell to $2.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.77%.
  • Oil-Dri Corp of America ODC shares were down 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.89.
  • Insight Select Income INSI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.47%.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX shares hit a yearly low of $2.96. The stock was down 16.58% on the session.
  • Western Asset Global High EHI shares fell to $7.79 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.82%.
  • Special Opportunities SPE shares fell to $13.77 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.58%.
  • Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA shares fell to $3.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.92%.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares set a new yearly low of $0.80 this morning. The stock was down 2.79% on the session.
  • Citizens CIA shares hit a yearly low of $2.93. The stock was down 2.65% on the session.
  • Ikena Oncology IKNA shares moved up 6.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.75, drifting up 6.51%.
  • Missfresh MF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.51 and moving down 14.58%.
  • Western Asset Mortgage DMO stock drifted down 1.23% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.20.
  • Cloopen Group Holding RAAS shares fell to $0.83 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.18%.
  • Barings Participation MPV shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.95 on Friday morning, moving down 0.84%.
  • Western Asset Premier WEA shares moved down 0.62% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.22, drifting down 0.62%.
  • TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.93. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.00. Shares traded down 5.54%.
  • Vigil Neuroscience VIGL stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.95. Shares traded up 4.17%.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock set a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Friday, moving down 5.23%.
  • Codex DNA DNAY shares set a new 52-week low of $3.76. The stock traded down 1.28%.
  • Pzena Investment Mgmt PZN shares made a new 52-week low of $6.35 on Friday. The stock was down 3.03% for the day.
  • LAVA Therapeutics LVTX shares set a new 52-week low of $3.83. The stock traded up 8.6%.
  • Scienjoy Holding SJ shares moved up 0.33% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.98, drifting up 0.33%.
  • RiverNorth Flexible RFM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.2%.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares made a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Friday. The stock was down 1.63% for the day.
  • Virtus Global VGI stock drifted down 1.1% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.99.
  • FG Merger FGMC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.94 and moving down 0.4%.
  • VIA optronics VIAO shares moved down 1.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.94, drifting down 1.14%.
  • Shapeways Hldgs SHPW stock hit $1.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.87%.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare TRHC shares were down 6.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.51.
  • Equillium EQ shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.64 on Friday morning, moving down 1.12%.
  • BM Technologies BMTX stock hit $7.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.4%.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.06. Shares traded down 12.44%.
  • FingerMotion FNGR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.90. The stock traded down 0.65%.
  • iMedia Brands IMBI shares set a new yearly low of $3.40 this morning. The stock was up 2.14% on the session.
  • Minerva Surgical UTRS stock drifted up 2.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.24.
  • Aspira Womens Health AWH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.68 and moving down 0.47%.
  • First Trust/aberdeen Glb FAM stock hit a yearly low of $6.79. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Solid Biosciences SLDB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.34%.
  • Fast Radius FSRD shares moved down 5.58% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.84, drifting down 5.58%.
  • BioLine Rx BLRX stock hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 1.19% for the day.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI shares set a new yearly low of $0.42 this morning. The stock was down 4.39% on the session.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST stock hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 10.87% for the day.
  • Esports Technologies EBET shares hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 4.74% on the session.
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK NBO stock drifted down 1.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.26.
  • ProQR Therapeutics PRQR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.70. Shares traded down 1.95%.
  • Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE shares were down 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.57.
  • QualTek Services QTEK stock hit a yearly low of $2.00. The stock was down 4.55% for the day.
  • Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.51 and moving up 1.08%.
  • Avalo Therapeutics AVTX shares set a new yearly low of $0.41 this morning. The stock was down 6.7% on the session.
  • 89bio ETNB shares fell to $2.24 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.66%.
  • Protara Therapeutics TARA stock set a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Friday, moving down 0.53%.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal PYN shares set a new 52-week low of $7.28. The stock traded down 1.48%.
  • NETSOL Technologies NTWK shares fell to $3.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.86%.
  • Sigilon Therapeutics SGTX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Friday. The stock was down 1.87% for the day.
  • Very Good Food VGFC stock drifted down 2.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.27.
  • Taylor Devices TAYD stock set a new 52-week low of $9.04 on Friday, moving down 1.74%.
  • Alterity Therapeutics ATHE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.68. The stock traded up 2.35%.
  • Nuzee NUZE stock hit $1.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.03%.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.35. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.
  • Data I/O DAIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.20. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
  • Marker Therapeutics MRKR shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Friday morning, moving up 1.57%.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares were down 1.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.61.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock hit a yearly low of $0.37. The stock was down 3.57% for the day.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET shares fell to $1.02 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.87%.
  • Better Therapeutics BTTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.93. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.
  • Soligenix SNGX shares moved up 1.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.49, drifting up 1.66%.
  • MediaCo Holding MDIA shares set a new yearly low of $2.44 this morning. The stock was down 6.15% on the session.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX shares moved down 0.65% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.67, drifting down 0.65%.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.07%.
  • Aclarion ACON stock drifted down 3.23% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.03.
  • Impac Mortgage Holdings IMH shares were up 5.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.65.
  • SemiLEDs LEDS shares set a new 52-week low of $2.82. The stock traded down 0.34%.
  • Midatech Pharma MTP shares moved down 2.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.65, drifting down 2.69%.
  • CooTek (Cayman) CTK stock hit a yearly low of $0.17. The stock was down 22.41% for the day.
  • Liquid Media Group YVR stock set a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Friday, moving down 2.93%.
  • Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares hit a yearly low of $1.02. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.

