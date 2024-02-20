Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2024

Loading... Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Barclays BCS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion.

• Fresenius Medical Care FMS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $5.35 billion.

• NexPoint Residential NXRT is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Summit Therapeutics SMMT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $67.69 million.

• Gran Tierra Energy GTE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $60 thousand.

• Owens & Minor OMI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.

• ReNew Energy Glb RNW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $175.58 million.

• Stepan SCL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $534.52 million.

• ALLETE ALE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $425.30 million.

• Dana DAN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.

• Fluor FLR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.

• Westlake WLK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• Allegion ALLE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $902.10 million.

• Armstrong World Indus AWI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $305.61 million.

• Camtek CAMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $88.03 million.

• Choice Hotels Intl CHH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $370.40 million.

• CenterPoint Energy CNP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.

• Donnelley Financial Solns DFIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $169.36 million.

• Equitrans Midstream ETRN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $366.87 million.

• LGI Homes LGIH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $653.90 million.

• Middleby MIDD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Enpro NPO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $263.70 million.

• Oil States International OIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $216.22 million.

• Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $78.36 million.

• Visteon VC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Westlake Chemical WLKP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $317.00 million.

• Pediatrix Medical Group MD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $523.34 million.

• DigitalBridge Gr DBRG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $296.53 million.

• Ceragon Networks CRNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $84.78 million.

• Expeditors Intl EXPD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.

• Avanos Medical AVNS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $173.77 million.

• Walmart WMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $170.23 billion.

• Medtronic MDT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $7.95 billion.

• Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $130.73 million.

• Home Depot HD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $34.63 billion.

• KBR KBR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• Tri Pointe Homes TPH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• 180 Degree Capital TURN is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Biotricity BTCY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• Empire State Realty Trust ESRT is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Diamondback Energy FANG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.66 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Telefonica Brasil VIV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.

• Gatos Silver GATO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $83.00 million.

• Industrial Logistics ILPT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SolarEdge Technologies SEDG is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $324.76 million.

• Archrock AROC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $253.98 million.

• Sprout Social SPT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $90.74 million.

• Ternium TX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $4.92 billion.

• Centerspace CSR is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Graphic Packaging Holding GPK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.

• Halozyme Therapeutics HALO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $233.19 million.

• Iamgold IAG is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• JBG SMITH Props JBGS is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gladstone Land LAND is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• National Health Investors NHI is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Realty Income O is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Public Storage PSA is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SiriusPoint SPNT is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sun Communities SUI is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Adeia ADEA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $88.85 million.

• Arteris AIP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $11.84 million.

• Andersons ANDE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $4.26 billion.

• Boise Cascade BCC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Brookdale Senior Living BKD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $753.67 million.

• BlueLinx Hldgs BXC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $764.51 million.

• Chesapeake Energy CHK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Claros Mortgage Trust CMTG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $70.46 million.

• CoStar Gr CSGP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $634.25 million.

• CVR Energy CVI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• Cushman & Wakefield CWK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.

• Community Health Sys CYH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.

• Caesars Entertainment CZR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.

• EnLink Midstream ENLC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Enovix ENVX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.37 million.

• Flowserve FLS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• GFL Environmental GFL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• The Hackett Group HCKT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $70.44 million.

• Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.

• John Bean Techs JBT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $445.81 million.

• Openlane KAR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $392.92 million.

• Keysight Techs KEYS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• La-Z-Boy LZB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $526.22 million.

• MediaAlpha MAX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $111.52 million.

• Medifast MED is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $184.15 million.

• Medallion Finl MFIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $49.89 million.

• Matador Resources MTDR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $800.91 million.

• NeoGenomics NEO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $152.54 million.

• Osisko Gold Royalties OR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $65.45 million.

• Beyond BYON is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $346.02 million.

• Palo Alto Networks PANW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Quad/Graphics QUAD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $758.40 million.

• RingCentral RNG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $570.42 million.

• Skyward Specialty SKWD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $245.61 million.

• Teladoc Health TDOC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $671.43 million.

• Toll Brothers TOL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $24.73 million.

• TrueCar TRUE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $41.84 million.

• Viper Energy VNOM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $204.90 million.

• GeneDx Hldgs WGS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $55.43 million.

• WillScot Mobile Mini WSC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $619.90 million.

• Select Water Solutions WTTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $377.65 million.

• CVR Partners UAN is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Redwood Trust RWT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $27.21 million.

• Element Solutions ESI is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Instructure Hldgs INST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $134.56 million.

• iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF FM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Celanese CE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.

• Globus Medical GMED is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $607.79 million.

• Workiva WK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $164.68 million.

• AbCellera Biologics ABCL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $8.88 million.

• Amplitude AMPL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $71.45 million.

• Matson MATX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $733.60 million.

• Matterport MTTR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $40.22 million.

• Vista Energy VIST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $370.90 million.

• Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $9.33 million.

