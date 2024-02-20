Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2024

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 20, 2024 6:52 AM | 14 min read
Loading...
Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Barclays BCS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion.

• Fresenius Medical Care FMS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $5.35 billion.

• NexPoint Residential NXRT is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Summit Therapeutics SMMT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $67.69 million.

• Gran Tierra Energy GTE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $60 thousand.

• Owens & Minor OMI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.

• ReNew Energy Glb RNW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $175.58 million.

• Stepan SCL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $534.52 million.

• ALLETE ALE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $425.30 million.

• Dana DAN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.

• Fluor FLR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.

• Westlake WLK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• Allegion ALLE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $902.10 million.

• Armstrong World Indus AWI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $305.61 million.

• Camtek CAMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $88.03 million.

• Choice Hotels Intl CHH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $370.40 million.

• CenterPoint Energy CNP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.

• Donnelley Financial Solns DFIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $169.36 million.

• Equitrans Midstream ETRN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $366.87 million.

• LGI Homes LGIH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $653.90 million.

• Middleby MIDD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Enpro NPO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $263.70 million.

• Oil States International OIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $216.22 million.

• Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $78.36 million.

• Visteon VC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Westlake Chemical WLKP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $317.00 million.

• Pediatrix Medical Group MD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $523.34 million.

• DigitalBridge Gr DBRG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $296.53 million.

• Ceragon Networks CRNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $84.78 million.

• Expeditors Intl EXPD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.

• Avanos Medical AVNS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $173.77 million.

• Walmart WMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $170.23 billion.

• Medtronic MDT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $7.95 billion.

• Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $130.73 million.

• Home Depot HD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $34.63 billion.

• KBR KBR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• Tri Pointe Homes TPH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• 180 Degree Capital TURN is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Biotricity BTCY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• Empire State Realty Trust ESRT is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Diamondback Energy FANG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.66 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Telefonica Brasil VIV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.

• Gatos Silver GATO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $83.00 million.

• Industrial Logistics ILPT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SolarEdge Technologies SEDG is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $324.76 million.

• Archrock AROC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $253.98 million.

• Sprout Social SPT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $90.74 million.

• Ternium TX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $4.92 billion.

• Centerspace CSR is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Graphic Packaging Holding GPK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.

• Halozyme Therapeutics HALO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $233.19 million.

• Iamgold IAG is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• JBG SMITH Props JBGS is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gladstone Land LAND is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• National Health Investors NHI is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Realty Income O is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Public Storage PSA is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SiriusPoint SPNT is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sun Communities SUI is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Adeia ADEA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $88.85 million.

Loading...
Loading...

• Arteris AIP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $11.84 million.

• Andersons ANDE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $4.26 billion.

• Boise Cascade BCC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Brookdale Senior Living BKD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $753.67 million.

• BlueLinx Hldgs BXC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $764.51 million.

• Chesapeake Energy CHK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Claros Mortgage Trust CMTG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $70.46 million.

• CoStar Gr CSGP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $634.25 million.

• CVR Energy CVI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• Cushman & Wakefield CWK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.

• Community Health Sys CYH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.

• Caesars Entertainment CZR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.

• EnLink Midstream ENLC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Enovix ENVX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.37 million.

• Flowserve FLS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• GFL Environmental GFL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• The Hackett Group HCKT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $70.44 million.

• Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.

• John Bean Techs JBT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $445.81 million.

• Openlane KAR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $392.92 million.

• Keysight Techs KEYS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• La-Z-Boy LZB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $526.22 million.

• MediaAlpha MAX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $111.52 million.

• Medifast MED is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $184.15 million.

• Medallion Finl MFIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $49.89 million.

• Matador Resources MTDR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $800.91 million.

• NeoGenomics NEO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $152.54 million.

• Osisko Gold Royalties OR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $65.45 million.

• Beyond BYON is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $346.02 million.

• Palo Alto Networks PANW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Quad/Graphics QUAD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $758.40 million.

• RingCentral RNG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $570.42 million.

• Skyward Specialty SKWD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $245.61 million.

• Teladoc Health TDOC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $671.43 million.

• Toll Brothers TOL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $24.73 million.

• TrueCar TRUE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $41.84 million.

• Viper Energy VNOM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $204.90 million.

• GeneDx Hldgs WGS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $55.43 million.

• WillScot Mobile Mini WSC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $619.90 million.

• Select Water Solutions WTTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $377.65 million.

• CVR Partners UAN is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Redwood Trust RWT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $27.21 million.

• Element Solutions ESI is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Instructure Hldgs INST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $134.56 million.

• iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF FM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Celanese CE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.

• Globus Medical GMED is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $607.79 million.

• Workiva WK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $164.68 million.

• AbCellera Biologics ABCL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $8.88 million.

• Amplitude AMPL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $71.45 million.

• Matson MATX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $733.60 million.

• Matterport MTTR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $40.22 million.

• Vista Energy VIST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $370.90 million.

• Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $9.33 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Loading...
Loading...
Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsBZI-UEEarnings Scheduled