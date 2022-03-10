Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $110.93 million.

• ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSE:TWM) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $139.54 million.

• LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $69.60 million.

• Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE:LTH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $356.92 million.

• ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $368.91 million.

• FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $26.73 million.

• Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $11.98 million.

• Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $251.90 million.

• Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $17.58 million.

• Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $11.20 million.

• Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $37.41 million.

• Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $84.23 million.

• Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $270.00 thousand.

• TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $29.39 million.

• Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE:EDR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $67.09 million.

• Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $560.10 million.

• Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $56.99 million.

• Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $503.67 million.

• JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $43.36 billion.

• Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $726.57 million.

• Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $160.63 million.

• UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $16.49 million.

• Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:XERS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $18.90 million.

• Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $78.31 million.

• Babylon Holdings (NYSE:BBLN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $139.33 million.

• CION Invt (NYSE:CION) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $41.32 million.

• MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $47.88 million.

• Airspan Networks Hldgs (AMEX:MIMO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $54.00 million.

• Marketwise (NASDAQ:MKTW) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $280.69 million.

• Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $129.52 million.

• AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $71.63 million.

• Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $130.29 million.

• Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $116.73 million.

• eMagin (AMEX:EMAN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $8.00 million.

• Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $109.42 million.

• Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $189.03 million.

• Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $393.69 million.

• KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $67.95 million.

• BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $250.00 thousand.

• Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $51.43 million.

• Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $231.61 million.

• Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $268.45 million.

• Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $129.87 million.

• Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Global Indemnity Group (NYSE:GBLI) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AcuityAds Holdings (NASDAQ:ATY) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Global X Super Dividend ETF (NYSE:DIV) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.63 million.

• Cadre Hldgs (NYSE:CDRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $104.35 million.

• Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

• Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSE:MVP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.57 million.

• OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $99.25 million.

• iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (NYSE:GRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.55 million.

• American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $72.57 million.

• AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $290.40 million.

• Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $16.56 million.

• Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $840.00 thousand.

• Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $60.00 thousand.

• electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.50 million.

• AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $6.41 million.

• Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $243.24 million.

• Cango (NYSE:CANG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $178.99 million.

• Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $203.95 million.

• Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.97 per share on revenue of $60.03 million.

• Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $5.43 million.

• Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $111.44 million.

• Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.57 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.

• StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $337.50 million.

• Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ:CMTL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $125.12 million.

• PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $69.08 million.

• DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $561.47 million.

• Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $40.65 million.

• Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $290.00 thousand.

• Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $365.70 million.

• Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $430.00 thousand.

• Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $98.32 million.

• Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $66.15 million.

• Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $323.30 million.

• Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $15.23 million.

• Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $10.51 billion.

• Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $92.74 million.

• CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $76.95 million.

• HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $85.80 million.

• MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $59.94 million.

• Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $25.55 million.

• LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $143.71 million.

• LiveVox Hldgs (NASDAQ:LVOX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $31.83 million.

• LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $191.69 million.

• NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $10.68 million.

• KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.82 per share on revenue of $157.10 million.

• Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $379.82 million.

• Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $31.69 million.

• Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $14.69 million.

• Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $38.30 million.

• Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $73.21 million.

• Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $4.21 million.

• Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $22.60 million.

• Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $46.50 million.

• StarTek (NYSE:SRT) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $54.45 million.

• Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $111.60 million.

• Information Services (NASDAQ:III) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $67.96 million.

• Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $82.83 million.

• Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $40.00 thousand.

• Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.34 million.

• Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $19.35 million.

• Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.09 million.

• Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.09 million.

• Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $37.63 million.

• Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $353.18 million.

• El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $108.58 million.

• Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $17.77 million.

• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $292.14 million.

• Gold Resource (AMEX:GORO) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

