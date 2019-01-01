QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
18.48 - 19
Vol / Avg.
12.7K/94.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.44 - 22
Mkt Cap
410M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.77
P/E
-
EPS
-1.25
Shares
21.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 10:18AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 6:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:46PM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 8:51AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:10PM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2021, 4:13PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Viridian Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in developing multiple product candidates to treat patients who suffer from thyroid eye disease. Its product candidate VRDN-001, is an insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R) monoclonal antibody (mAb) being developed for the potential treatment for patients with thyroid eye disease.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Viridian Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Viridian Therapeutics's (VRDN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) was reported by SVB Leerink on November 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting VRDN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 69.54% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)?

A

The stock price for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) is $18.875 last updated Today at 3:48:38 PM.

Q

Does Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Viridian Therapeutics.

Q

When is Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) reporting earnings?

A

Viridian Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Viridian Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) operate in?

A

Viridian Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.