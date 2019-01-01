|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Viridian Therapeutics’s space includes: Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK), KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV), Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE), Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE).
The latest price target for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) was reported by SVB Leerink on November 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting VRDN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 69.54% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) is $18.875 last updated Today at 3:48:38 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Viridian Therapeutics.
Viridian Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Viridian Therapeutics.
Viridian Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.