Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 4:34am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $146.92 million.

• Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $213.49 million.

• Charles River (NYSE:CRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $756.86 million.

• Endava (NYSE:DAVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $26.13 per share on revenue of $143.71 million.

• Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $185.60 million.

• Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion.

• Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $296.88 million.

• Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $339.40 million.

• Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• SFL Corp (NYSE:SFL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $113.51 million.

• Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $910.22 million.

• SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $64.14 million.

• Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $270.22 million.

• Palatin Technologies, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:PTN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $300.00 thousand.

• Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.62 per share on revenue of $29.24 million.

• Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.

• Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $111.95 million.

• Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $9.57 million.

• Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $481.16 million.

• Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.

• Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $340.90 million.

• United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $282.42 million.

• Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $70.92 million.

• NOW (NYSE:DNOW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $305.41 million.

• ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $300.65 million.

• EQT (NYSE:EQT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $891.33 million.

• NiSource (NYSE:NI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.22 per share on revenue of $26.71 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $301.19 million.

• North American (NYSE:NOA) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $141.20 million.

• Kadant (NYSE:KAI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $163.76 million.

• Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $232.30 million.

• CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Neenah (NYSE:NP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $193.05 million.

• Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $758.24 million.

• American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $571.73 million.

• Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $850.93 million.

• Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $197.56 million.

• Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $21.58 million.

• Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $342.10 million.

• Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $602.74 million.

• Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $163.52 million.

• Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $231.22 million.

• Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $478.98 million.

• Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $78.10 million.

• Workiva (NYSE:WK) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $243.22 million.

• CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $264.79 million.

• Four Corners Property (NYSE:FCPT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $43.41 million.

• QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.70 million.

• SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $355.84 million.

• Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $55.76 million.

• 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $100.40 million.

• Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $365.08 million.

• Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $521.36 million.

• Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $446.12 million.

• Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $65.22 million.

• Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $49.79 million.

• Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion.

• Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $671.00 million.

• Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $81.22 million.

• Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $44.52 million.

• Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.

• Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $10.41 billion.

• Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $79.28 million.

• Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $82.03 million.

• Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $468.91 million.

• Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $186.79 million.

• Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $235.08 million.

• Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $64.61 million.

• iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $338.68 million.

• Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $236.27 million.

• Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $23.88 per share on revenue of $418.41 million.

• Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.

• Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $98.40 million.

• Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $140.31 million.

• Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $439.69 million.

• Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $313.03 million.

• Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $106.43 million.

• RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $47.58 million.

• Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $453.24 million.

• Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $151.91 million.

• Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $98.30 million.

• SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $342.32 million.

• Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $551.50 million.

• Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $958.44 million.

• SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $129.28 million.

• Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $194.26 million.

• Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $248.74 million.

• Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.

• ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $20.15 million.

• Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $163.01 million.

• Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $63.60 million.

• Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $454.75 million.

• UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $31.93 million.

• Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $724.76 million.

• Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

 

