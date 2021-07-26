Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

This morning 121 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS).

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) traded up 88.44% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $2,668.97 with a daily change of up 0.09%.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $310.16 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.3%.

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) stock made a new 52-week high of $759.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares were down 1.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $166.53 for a change of down 1.06%.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $245.28 Monday. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares hit a yearly high of $55.52. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $293.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.45%.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares broke to $319.20 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.23%.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares were up 1.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $361.76 for a change of up 1.63%.

Target (NYSE:TGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $262.31 on Monday, moving down 0.38%.

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $149.30 on Monday morning, moving down 0.56%.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) shares hit $36.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.44%.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares were up 4.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $297.72.

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $157.64 with a daily change of down 0.09%.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $99.20. Shares traded up 0.02%.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $229.24. The stock traded down 0.46% on the session.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares hit a yearly high of $73.80. The stock traded down 0.44% on the session.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $277.00. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares were down 0.5% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.09 for a change of down 0.5%.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $621.73 Monday. The stock was down 0.76% for the day.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares were down 1.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.20.

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) stock made a new 52-week high of $123.52 Monday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $300.09. Shares traded down 0.57%.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) shares set a new yearly high of $205.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares were up 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $553.66.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $154.99 with a daily change of down 0.2%.

Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) shares were up 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $457.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $261.59 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.02%.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $124.08 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.

Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares were down 0.49% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $130.76 for a change of down 0.49%.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.67 Monday. The stock was down 1.14% for the day.

Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $211.16. Shares traded up 1.2%.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $417.24.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $169.11 on Monday morning, moving up 1.25%.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.13 Monday. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) shares were down 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.82.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) shares set a new yearly high of $80.32 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) shares hit a yearly high of $215.65. The stock traded down 0.63% on the session.

Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $35.95 with a daily change of up 0.51%.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) shares were up 9.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $102.00.

Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $121.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.1%.

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $67.16. Shares traded up 4.13%.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.77 on Monday morning, moving down 0.77%.

Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) shares hit a yearly high of $58.35. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares hit a yearly high of $49.05. The stock traded down 1.14% on the session.

Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares were down 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.92.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) stock made a new 52-week high of $104.04 Monday. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) shares were down 0.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $149.78 for a change of down 0.38%.

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares set a new yearly high of $106.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.88% on the session.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $47.51. Shares traded up 2.03%.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $122.78.

YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.79 on Monday, moving up 0.89%.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.29. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) shares set a new yearly high of $52.24 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) shares hit $121.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.49 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.04%.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.93 on Monday, moving up 0.28%.

Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $166.89 with a daily change of up 0.9%.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $146.03 with a daily change of up 0.83%.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.09 on Monday morning, moving up 0.65%.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) shares broke to $238.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.17%.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $129.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.09%.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) shares hit $38.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.3%.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) shares hit $75.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares were down 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $132.96.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $98.53 on Monday morning, moving up 2.48%.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $68.66 with a daily change of down 0.04%.

W R Grace (NYSE:GRA) shares were up 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.75.

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a yearly high of $55.21. The stock traded down 0.26% on the session.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) stock made a new 52-week high of $108.96 Monday. The stock was up 2.73% for the day.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) shares set a new yearly high of $83.66 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $83.41. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares set a new yearly high of $20.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.33% on the session.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) stock made a new 52-week high of $86.17 Monday. The stock was up 10.17% for the day.

Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) shares were up 1.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $121.34 for a change of up 1.54%.

Essential Props

(NYSE:EPRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.51 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.14%. Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $90.36 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%.

(NASDAQ:DOMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $90.36 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%. XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) stock made a new 52-week high of $103.84 Monday. The stock was up 1.93% for the day.

(NASDAQ:XPEL) stock made a new 52-week high of $103.84 Monday. The stock was up 1.93% for the day. Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.79 Monday. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HLIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.79 Monday. The stock was up 0.71% for the day. Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) shares were up 1.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.74 for a change of up 1.46%.

(NYSE:EVA) shares were up 1.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.74 for a change of up 1.46%. WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.82. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.

(NYSE:WOW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.82. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session. Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) shares hit a yearly high of $25.50. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.

(NYSE:SMWB) shares hit a yearly high of $25.50. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session. StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.12 Monday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.

(NASDAQ:STEP) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.12 Monday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day. Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.56%.

(NASDAQ:SGHT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.56%. MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares hit $97.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.09%.

(NASDAQ:MYRG) shares hit $97.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.09%. Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $72.37. Shares traded down 0.99%.

(NASDAQ:INGN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $72.37. Shares traded down 0.99%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares set a new yearly high of $12.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.74% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HMHC) shares set a new yearly high of $12.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.74% on the session. Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.38.

(NYSE:GIC) shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.38. Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) shares hit $92.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.

(NYSE:CSR) shares hit $92.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%. Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE:EOS) shares hit a yearly high of $23.96. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.

(NYSE:EOS) shares hit a yearly high of $23.96. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session. Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.63 on Monday, moving up 1.47%.

(NASDAQ:ADTN) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.63 on Monday, moving up 1.47%. Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) shares broke to $38.20 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.84%.

(NYSE:ASPN) shares broke to $38.20 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.84%. Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.93. The stock was up 7.02% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ARLP) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.93. The stock was up 7.02% for the day. Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) shares set a new yearly high of $63.56 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.

(NYSE:ARCH) shares set a new yearly high of $63.56 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session. HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.00 Monday. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HSTM) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.00 Monday. The stock was up 1.05% for the day. Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.93 on Monday, moving up 1.53%.

(NYSE:LOMA) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.93 on Monday, moving up 1.53%. Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.63%.

(NASDAQ:MITK) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.63%. CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.83 with a daily change of up 8.21%.

(NYSE:CEIX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.83 with a daily change of up 8.21%. MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.62. The stock was up 3.85% for the day.

(NYSE:MBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.62. The stock was up 3.85% for the day. Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares set a new yearly high of $45.36 this morning. The stock was up 1.9% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CLFD) shares set a new yearly high of $45.36 this morning. The stock was up 1.9% on the session. Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) shares were up 4.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.40.

(NYSE:MCB) shares were up 4.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.40. Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) shares broke to $14.29 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%.

(NYSE:EVN) shares broke to $14.29 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%. Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.05 on Monday morning, moving up 0.09%.

(NYSE:FLY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.05 on Monday morning, moving up 0.09%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares set a new yearly high of $16.06 this morning. The stock was up 6.6% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ORMP) shares set a new yearly high of $16.06 this morning. The stock was up 6.6% on the session. Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) shares hit $18.31 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.11%.

(NASDAQ:GWRS) shares hit $18.31 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.11%. Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE:VIST) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.31 on Monday, moving up 3.42%.

(NYSE:VIST) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.31 on Monday, moving up 3.42%. Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ:LMRK) shares set a new yearly high of $13.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LMRK) shares set a new yearly high of $13.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session. Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF) shares hit a yearly high of $25.38. The stock traded down 0.43% on the session.

(NYSE:IIF) shares hit a yearly high of $25.38. The stock traded down 0.43% on the session. Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.21 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:LGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.21 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat). Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) shares were up 2.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.29 for a change of up 2.41%.

(NASDAQ:METC) shares were up 2.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.29 for a change of up 2.41%. Professional Holding (NASDAQ:PFHD) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.91. The stock was up 3.49% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PFHD) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.91. The stock was up 3.49% for the day. Skydeck Acquisition (NASDAQ:SKYA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.00. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SKYA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.00. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session. PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.59 on Monday, moving up 0.64%.

(NASDAQ:PFSW) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.59 on Monday, moving up 0.64%. LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.50 on Monday morning, moving up 0.04%.

(NYSE:LXU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.50 on Monday morning, moving up 0.04%. DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.16 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.97%.

(NYSE:DHX) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.16 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.97%. RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.29.

(NASDAQ:RFIL) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.29. J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) shares hit $38.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.38%.

(NASDAQ:MAYS) shares hit $38.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.38%. SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares were up 88.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.55 for a change of up 88.44%.

(NASDAQ:SGRP) shares were up 88.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.55 for a change of up 88.44%. NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 13.41%.

(NASDAQ:NAOV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 13.41%. Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares set a new yearly high of $12.50 this morning. The stock was up 9.26% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.