 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 1:23pm   Comments
Share:

 

Before 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, 129 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

  • Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 951.83% to reach a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday are as follows:

  • Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $164.42.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $76.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $445.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
  • Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $193.24 with a daily change of up 0.33%.
  • Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) shares broke to $189.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.8%.
  • Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares broke to $13.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.28%.
  • National Grid (NYSE:NGG) shares broke to $67.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.23%.
  • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares set a new yearly high of $7.84 this morning. The stock was up 2.43% on the session.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares reached a new 52-week high of $138.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.86%.
  • Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares hit a yearly high of $175.23. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $218.67. Shares traded up 0.63%.
  • AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $205.96. Shares traded up 0.72%.
  • Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares hit $76.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.85%.
  • Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) shares set a new yearly high of $66.28 this morning. The stock was up 1.27% on the session.
  • Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) stock set a new 52-week high of $340.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.16%.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) stock hit a yearly high price of $348.26. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $109.12 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.49%.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.44. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
  • Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares hit $324.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.25%.
  • Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) shares broke to $169.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $161.15. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.
  • Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) shares set a new 52-week high of $116.67 on Wednesday, moving up 1.49%.
  • NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares were up 1.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.75 for a change of up 1.65%.
  • Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) shares set a new 52-week high of $57.17 on Wednesday, moving down 1.06%.
  • News (NASDAQ:NWS) shares broke to $26.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.57%.
  • UDR (NYSE:UDR) shares set a new yearly high of $47.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.81% on the session.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) shares were up 0.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $71.87 for a change of up 0.36%.
  • Centrais Eletricas (NYSE:EBR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.21. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
  • Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.72 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.
  • ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.10 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.29%.
  • TFI International (NYSE:TFII) shares hit $95.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.15%.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares were up 0.58% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.37 for a change of up 0.58%.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $99.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 15.01% for the day.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.67 on Wednesday, moving up 0.27%.
  • KT (NYSE:KT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.45%.
  • Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.18. The stock was up 4.93% for the day.
  • American Campus (NYSE:ACC) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.42 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.33%.
  • EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) stock hit a yearly high price of $159.96. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
  • Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares broke to $104.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.22%.
  • Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) shares were down 1.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.12.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.60 on Wednesday, moving up 3.18%.
  • TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) shares were up 8.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.20 for a change of up 8.32%.
  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares were up 2.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.53 for a change of up 2.02%.
  • Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $55.84. Shares traded up 3.46%.
  • Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) shares were down 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $393.51.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.60 on Wednesday, moving up 0.11%.
  • Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.02 on Wednesday, moving up 1.82%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.13. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
  • Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) shares hit $41.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 24.54%.
  • Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.76. The stock traded up 15.22% on the session.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares were up 9.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.90.
  • Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.03 on Wednesday, moving up 1.76%.
  • Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) shares hit a yearly high of $14.39. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session.
  • InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $78.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.26%.
  • XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares broke to $89.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.05%.
  • Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.33 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.97%.
  • Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.32%.
  • Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.87. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.
  • Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) shares hit a yearly high of $47.47. The stock traded up 6.93% on the session.
  • Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.49 on Wednesday, moving up 1.22%.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.27 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.59%.
  • First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.95 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.32%.
  • NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.24. The stock traded down 0.66% on the session.
  • Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares set a new yearly high of $62.34 this morning. The stock was up 4.91% on the session.
  • Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares broke to $83.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.27%.
  • Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.15. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
  • America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $173.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.21%.
  • Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE:AWF) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.17 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $71.07 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.29%.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.54 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.01%.
  • Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shares hit a yearly high of $27.25. The stock traded down 5.04% on the session.
  • Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.99 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.3%.
  • Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares broke to $22.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.7%.
  • Genesco (NYSE:GCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.87%.
  • Western Asset (NYSE:WIW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.96. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.28. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
  • Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.18 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.47%.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.34 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.96%.
  • Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) shares set a new yearly high of $25.69 this morning. The stock was up 2.11% on the session.
  • Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares set a new yearly high of $40.48 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.87.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%.
  • Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.11. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPS) shares hit a yearly high of $18.91. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.70.
  • Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE:DSU) shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.21.
  • Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.90 on Wednesday, moving down 0.23%.
  • Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) shares broke to $25.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.03%.
  • NexPoint Strategic (NYSE:NHF) shares broke to $13.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.31%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUJ) shares hit a yearly high of $15.63. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.
  • RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%.
  • Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE:NAN) shares were up 0.89% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.82 for a change of up 0.89%.
  • R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares were up 4.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.31.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares were up 0.27% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.81.
  • Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) shares were up 4.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.31.
  • EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares broke to $9.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.74%.
  • First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.69. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.
  • PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.05 on Wednesday, moving up 4.02%.
  • Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%.
  • Western Copper & Gold (AMEX:WRN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.29. The stock traded up 3.0% on the session.
  • Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares set a new yearly high of $7.78 this morning. The stock was up 8.07% on the session.
  • Wells Fargo Global (NYSE:EOD) shares set a new yearly high of $5.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.
  • PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.83. Shares traded up 22.4%.
  • Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE:JTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.31 with a daily change of up 0.62%.
  • Invesco High Income 2023 (NYSE:IHIT) shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.78.
  • Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE:GRX) shares set a new yearly high of $13.39 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (AMEX:NRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.21%.
  • First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.25 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%.
  • Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares set a new yearly high of $12.41 this morning. The stock was up 2.71% on the session.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares broke to $5.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.24%.
  • PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.67. The stock traded up 9.33% on the session.
  • Nuveen Diversified (NYSE:JDD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.
  • Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.03 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) shares hit a yearly high of $12.22. The stock traded up 17.72% on the session.
  • Voya Global Advantage (NYSE:IGA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.83 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.62%.
  • Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MHF) shares were down 0.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.12.
  • Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MNP) shares hit $16.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%.
  • Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ:ADES) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.75. The stock traded up 3.21% on the session.
  • Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares hit $9.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 951.83%.
  • Special Opportunities (NYSE:SPE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.39. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.
  • Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.55 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.32%.
  • Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE:DEX) shares hit a yearly high of $10.35. The stock traded down 0.29% on the session.
  • Cushing® NextGen Infra (NYSE:SZC) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.00. The stock was up 1.6% for the day.
  • Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $2.71. Shares traded up 12.03%.
  • Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) shares were up 2.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.89 for a change of up 2.38%.
  • Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares hit $1.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 22.78%.
  • Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.68.

 

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.

 

Related Articles (TM + TLYS)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Economic Reports
Honeywell, Denso Partner To Build Electric Aircraft Motors Amid Growing Demand
Semiconductor Chip Crisis Will Hit Volkswagen's June Production At Mexican Unit: Reuters
Semiconductor Crisis Compel Nissan, Suzuki, Mitsubishi To Cut June Production: Reuters
Truck Talk: Electrical Storm Edition
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com