Earnings Scheduled For August 11, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Niu Techs NIU is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Caledonia Mining CMCL is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• GEO Group GEO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $286.68 million.

• Monday.Com MNDY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $293.41 million.

• Compass Therapeutics CMPX is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Humacyte HUMA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.06 million.

• EuroDry EDRY is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.42 per share on revenue of $11.38 million.

• WW International WW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $178.15 million.

• Sphere Entertainment SPHR is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.48 per share on revenue of $280.63 million.

• Dole DOLE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

• Barrick Mining B is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.

• Central Puerto CEPU is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Green Plains GPRE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $633.65 million.

• Franco-Nevada FNV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $371.84 million.

• Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.86 per share on revenue of $38.79 million.

• Village Farms Intl VFF is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $52.30 million.

• Lincoln Educational Servs LINC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $114.06 million.

• Kymera Therapeutics KYMR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $28.28 million.

• Excelerate Energy EE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $243.43 million.

• PowerFleet AIOT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $103.21 million.

• L.B. Foster FSTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $144.26 million.

• BioHarvest Sciences BHST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $8.63 million.

• Belite Bio BLTE is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Motorcar Parts of America MPAA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $172.00 million.

• Owens & Minor OMI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• WideOpenWest WOW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $143.77 million.

• Agenus AGEN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $39.84 million.

• Array Digital Infr USM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $906.31 million.

• Telos TLS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $33.55 million.

• Sonida Senior Living SNDA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $33.09 million.

• Roivant Sciences ROIV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $7.18 million.

• Legend Biotech LEGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $227.58 million.

• AAON AAON is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $327.79 million.

• Telephone and Data Sys TDS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Kolibri Global Energy KGEI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $14.00 million.

• Lithium Argentina LAR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ballard Power Systems BLDP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $18.43 million.

• Harvard Bioscience HBIO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $18.75 million.

• Perion Network PERI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $100.61 million.

• CEVA CEVA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $25.27 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• FibroGen FGEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.88 million.

• Green Dot GDOT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $492.64 million.

• AlTi Global ALTI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $50.60 million.

• Aris Water Solutions ARIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $120.30 million.

• Monroe Cap MRCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $12.21 million.

• Consumer Pf Servs CPSS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $109.63 million.

• Microvast Holdings MVST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $106.24 million.

• Nauticus Robotics KITT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Orla Mining ORLA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $252.90 million.

• Spruce Power Holding SPRU is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ark Restaurants ARKR is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BioCardia BCDA is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Archer Aviation ACHR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $400 thousand.

• Assertio Holdings ASRT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $27.96 million.

• RumbleON RMBL is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TAT Technologies TATT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $44.18 million.

• Myomo MYO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $9.12 million.

• Bakkt Hldgs BKKT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• International Money IMXI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $163.69 million.

• Insight Molecular IMDX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $291 thousand.

• Eastman Kodak KODK is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PubMatic PUBM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $67.75 million.

• Proficient Auto Logistics PAL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $105.18 million.

• Maravai LifeSciences MRVI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $47.81 million.

• MeridianLink MLNK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $81.72 million.

• MidCap Financial MFIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $81.61 million.

• Macerich MAC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $243.26 million.

• Life360 LIF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $109.73 million.

• Fluence Energy FLNC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $739.35 million.

• FGI Industries FGI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $32.59 million.

• Exodus Movement EXOD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $26.53 million.

• Viant Technology DSP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $77.96 million.

• BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $40.74 million.

• Arq ARQ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $25.69 million.

• AMC Entertainment Hldgs AMC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Abivax ABVX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.35 million.

• Yalla Group YALA is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Consolidated Water Co CWCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $32.73 million.

• Xenon Pharmaceuticals XENE is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Plug Power PLUG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $155.26 million.

• Aquestive Therapeutics AQST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $11.22 million.

• 3D Sys DDD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $96.77 million.

• Apartment Inv & Mgmt AIV is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Summit Midstream SMC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Infinity Natural INR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $83.65 million.

• LivePerson LPSN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $58.47 million.

• Babcock & Wilcox BW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $174.03 million.

• Natural Gas Services Gr NGS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $41.60 million.

• Lightbridge LTBR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• GrowGeneration GRWG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $40.88 million.

• Compass Minerals Intl CMP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $208.59 million.

• Peraso PRSO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.60 million.

• BBB Foods TBBB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $967.94 million.

• Quest Resource Holding QRHC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $72.49 million.

• Quipt Home Medical QIPT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $73.42 million.

• Harrow HROW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $65.75 million.

• AST SpaceMobile ASTS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.67 million.

• Repay Holdings RPAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $73.97 million.

• HF Foods Group HFFG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $310.69 million.

• VirTra VTSI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.36 million.

• Gaia GAIA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $24.32 million.

• Cannae Holdings CNNE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $110.29 million.

• Hallador Energy HNRG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $92.24 million.

• Synchronoss Technologies SNCR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $42.71 million.

• Oklo OKLO is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• HighPeak Energy HPK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $215.04 million.

• Mercury Sys MRCY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $243.35 million.

• Forward Air FWRD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $631.86 million.

• Celanese CE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion.

• Ategrity Specialty ASIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $96.72 million.

• Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.96 per share on revenue of $20.59 million.

• iHeartMedia IHRT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $911.48 million.

• Gevo GEVO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $43.69 million.

• Getty Images Holdings GETY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $235.39 million.

• Hillenbrand HI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $572.45 million.

• GoPro GPRO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $59.02 million.

• ZipRecruiter ZIP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $111.56 million.

• Guardian Pharmacy Service GRDN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $330.63 million.

• ACV Auctions ACVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $196.02 million.

• Ralliant RAL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $509.90 million.

• Seaport Entertainment SEG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NET Power NPWR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• USA Rare Earth USAR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• RCI Hospitality Hldgs RICK is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TELA Bio TELA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $20.62 million.

• Standard BioTools LAB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $39.83 million.

• Intercorp Financial Servs IFS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $375.00 million.

• Westport Fuel Systems WPRT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $74.79 million.

• Pennant Park Investment PNNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $29.78 million.

• PennantPark Floating Rate PFLT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $65.84 million.

• Kayne Anderson BDC KBDC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $58.85 million.

• FutureFuel FF is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

