Comments

Proficient Auto Logistics

PALNASDAQ
Logo brought to you by Benzinga Data
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
$19.41
0.382.00%
At Close: -
$19.41
00.00%
After Hours: Jul 26, 4:00 PM EDT
15 minutes delayed

Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) Forecast

NewsEarningsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider TradesShort Interest

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock (NASDAQ: PAL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open$19.09
Close$19.41
Volume / Avg.416.35K / 272.08K
Day Range18.92 - 19.59
52 Wk Range14.50 - 19.51
Market Cap$506.40M
P/E Ratio-
Dividend Yield-
ExchangeNASDAQ
RSI
74
Short Interest
1.98%
Days to Cover2.87

Recent News

Financials

Quarterly
Annual
Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
Analyst Trends and Forecast
2
Jun
1
Jul
Buy
Hold
Sell
Strong Sell
Analyst Rating and Forecast
12345
4.5
Buy
Strong Buy
Buy
Hold
Sell
Strong Sell
About Proficient Auto Logistics Inc.
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Ground Transportation
Proficient Auto Logistics Inc is a non-union, specialized freight company focused on providing auto ...
Show More

Compare

EPS worse than industry
Earnings Per Share
EPS is the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. It is a key metric for investors to assess a company's profitability.
PAL
SAIA

FAQ

Q

How do I buy Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages

Q

Who are Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) competitors?

A

Other companies in Proficient Auto Logistics’s space includes: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) and Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Q

What is the target price for Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Proficient Auto Logistics.

Q

What is the forecast for Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) stock?

A

Proficient Auto Logistics has a consensus price target of $19.67.

Q

Current stock price for Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL)?

A

The stock price for Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ: PAL) is $19.41 last updated July 26, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT.

Q

Does Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Proficient Auto Logistics.

Q

When is Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) reporting earnings?

A

Proficient Auto Logistics’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

Q

Is Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Proficient Auto Logistics.

Q

What sector and industry does Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) operate in?

A

Proficient Auto Logistics is in the Industrials sector and Ground Transportation industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

People Also Watch