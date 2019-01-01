Arq Stock (NASDAQ:ARQ), Quotes and News Summary

$6.93
-0.26[-3.62%]
At close: Apr 19
$6.93
0[0.00%]
After Hours: 7:40PM EDT
Arq Stock (NASDAQ: ARQ) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open
|$7.100
|Close
|$6.930
|Volume / Avg.
|416.341K / 265.430K
|Day Range
|6.590 - 7.280
|52 Wk Range
|2.700 - 7.980
|Market Cap
|$230.342M
|P/E Ratio
|-
|Dividend Yield
|-
|Exchange
|NASDAQ
|RSI
59
|Short Interest
0.21%
|Days to Cover
|1
|Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
You can purchase shares of Arq (NASDAQ: ARQ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Arq’s space includes: Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON), Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP), Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC), Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM).
There is no analysis for Arq.
The stock price for Arq (NASDAQ: ARQ) is $6.93 last updated April 19, 2024 at 7:40 PM EDT.
There are no upcoming dividends for Arq.
Arq’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
There is no upcoming split for Arq.
Arq is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.