Arq
(NASDAQ:ARQ)
$6.93
-0.26[-3.62%]
At close: Apr 19
$6.93
0[0.00%]
After Hours: 7:40PM EDT
Arq Stock (NASDAQ:ARQ), Quotes and News Summary

Arq Stock (NASDAQ: ARQ) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open$7.100
Close$6.930
Volume / Avg.416.341K / 265.430K
Day Range6.590 - 7.280
52 Wk Range2.700 - 7.980
Market Cap$230.342M
P/E Ratio-
Dividend Yield-
ExchangeNASDAQ
RSI
59
Short Interest
0.21%
Days to Cover1

Recent News

Top 5 Materials Stocks That May Implode In April
As of April 3, 2024, five stocks in the materials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.
Avi Kapoor
Top 4 Materials Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter
As of March 19, 2024, four stocks in the materials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.
Avi Kapoor
Why Clover Health Investments Shares Are Trading Higher By 11%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) rose sharply during Wednesday’s session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue results and issued FY24 insurance revenue guidance.
Avi Kapoor
-%

Financials

Quarterly
Annual
Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
About Arq Inc
Sector
Materials
Industry
Chemicals
Arq Inc is an environmental technology company principally engaged in the sale of consumable air, wa...
Show More

Compare

EPS worse than industry
Earnings Per Share
EPS is the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. It is a key metric for investors to assess a company's profitability.
ARQ
BON

FAQ

Q

How do I buy Arq (ARQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arq (NASDAQ: ARQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arq's (ARQ) competitors?

A

Other companies in Arq’s space includes: Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON), Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP), Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC), Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM).

Q

What is the target price for Arq (ARQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arq.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arq (ARQ)?

A

The stock price for Arq (NASDAQ: ARQ) is $6.93 last updated April 19, 2024 at 7:40 PM EDT.

Q

Does Arq (ARQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arq.

Q

When is Arq (NASDAQ:ARQ) reporting earnings?

A

Arq’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Q

Is Arq (ARQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arq.

Q

What sector and industry does Arq (ARQ) operate in?

A

Arq is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

