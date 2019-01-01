|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ: HPK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in HighPeak Energy’s space includes: Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS), GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK), Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI), Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) and Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY).
The latest price target for HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ: HPK) was reported by Roth Capital on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.40 expecting HPK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.00% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ: HPK) is $20 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.
HighPeak Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for HighPeak Energy.
HighPeak Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.