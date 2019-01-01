QQQ
Range
19.68 - 21
Vol / Avg.
123.5K/60.8K
Div / Yield
0.1/0.50%
52 Wk
6 - 21
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20.3
P/E
-
EPS
0.07
Shares
97.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
HighPeak Energy Inc is an independent oil & natural gas company focused on the development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in primarily Howard County of the Midland Basin. It operates in a single segment, which is oil and natural gas development, exploration, and production.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HighPeak Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HighPeak Energy (HPK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ: HPK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are HighPeak Energy's (HPK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HighPeak Energy (HPK) stock?

A

The latest price target for HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ: HPK) was reported by Roth Capital on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.40 expecting HPK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.00% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HighPeak Energy (HPK)?

A

The stock price for HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ: HPK) is $20 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HighPeak Energy (HPK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.

Q

When is HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) reporting earnings?

A

HighPeak Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is HighPeak Energy (HPK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HighPeak Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does HighPeak Energy (HPK) operate in?

A

HighPeak Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.