Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corp provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to high school graduates and working adults. The company offers programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare services, hospitality services and business and information technology. Its business is organized into three reportable business segments; Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions (HOPS), and Transitional. It derives most of the revenue from the Transportation and Skilled Trades segment which offers academic programs mainly in the career-oriented disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, HVAC, welding and manufacturing.

Lincoln Educational Servs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lincoln Educational Servs (LINC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ: LINC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lincoln Educational Servs's (LINC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lincoln Educational Servs (LINC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ: LINC) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on September 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting LINC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 64.61% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lincoln Educational Servs (LINC)?

A

The stock price for Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ: LINC) is $7.29 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lincoln Educational Servs (LINC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on March 10, 2015.

Q

When is Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) reporting earnings?

A

Lincoln Educational Servs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Lincoln Educational Servs (LINC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lincoln Educational Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does Lincoln Educational Servs (LINC) operate in?

A

Lincoln Educational Servs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.