Lincoln Educational Services Corp provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to high school graduates and working adults. The company offers programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare services, hospitality services and business and information technology. Its business is organized into three reportable business segments; Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions (HOPS), and Transitional. It derives most of the revenue from the Transportation and Skilled Trades segment which offers academic programs mainly in the career-oriented disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, HVAC, welding and manufacturing.