Exodus Movement Inc is a multi-asset software wallet that removes the geek requirement and keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop and mobile, it allows users to secure, manage and exchange cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum.

Exodus Movement Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Exodus Movement (EXOD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exodus Movement (OTCPK: EXOD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Exodus Movement's (EXOD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Exodus Movement.

Q

What is the target price for Exodus Movement (EXOD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Exodus Movement

Q

Current Stock Price for Exodus Movement (EXOD)?

A

The stock price for Exodus Movement (OTCPK: EXOD) is $15.55 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 19:29:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Exodus Movement (EXOD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Exodus Movement.

Q

When is Exodus Movement (OTCPK:EXOD) reporting earnings?

A

Exodus Movement does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Exodus Movement (EXOD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exodus Movement.

Q

What sector and industry does Exodus Movement (EXOD) operate in?

A

Exodus Movement is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.