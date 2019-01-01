|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sonida Senior Living (NYSE: SNDA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sonida Senior Living’s space includes: Cano Health (NYSE:CANO), Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC), Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) and IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC).
There is no analysis for Sonida Senior Living
The stock price for Sonida Senior Living (NYSE: SNDA) is $33.28 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sonida Senior Living.
Sonida Senior Living’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sonida Senior Living.
Sonida Senior Living is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.