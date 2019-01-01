QQQ
Range
32.58 - 34.3
Vol / Avg.
8.9K/19.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
21.08 - 58.94
Mkt Cap
214.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
34.3
P/E
0.66
EPS
17.71
Shares
6.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Sonida Senior Living Inc, formerly Capital Senior Living Corp operates as residential communities for senior adults in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its objective is to provide value to residents by providing quality senior housing services at reasonable prices. The basic service of the company is comprised of meals, housekeeping, laundry, 24-hour staffing, transportation, social and recreational activities, and healthcare monitoring.

Sonida Senior Living Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sonida Senior Living (SNDA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sonida Senior Living (NYSE: SNDA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sonida Senior Living's (SNDA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sonida Senior Living (SNDA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sonida Senior Living

Q

Current Stock Price for Sonida Senior Living (SNDA)?

A

The stock price for Sonida Senior Living (NYSE: SNDA) is $33.28 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sonida Senior Living (SNDA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sonida Senior Living.

Q

When is Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) reporting earnings?

A

Sonida Senior Living’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Sonida Senior Living (SNDA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sonida Senior Living.

Q

What sector and industry does Sonida Senior Living (SNDA) operate in?

A

Sonida Senior Living is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.