Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 10:05am   Comments
During Tuesday's morning session, 124 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Facts of Interest:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.
  • Mexico Equity and Income (NYSE:MXE) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high.
  • PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 54.56% to reach a new 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $279.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.
  • Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were up 2.02% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3,617.34.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock made a new 52-week high of $2,589.86 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares were up 0.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2,528.39.
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $358.79. Shares traded up 0.29%.
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares were up 0.99% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $833.65.
  • Visa (NYSE:V) shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $240.61.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $598.91. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.
  • Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $160.44. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
  • Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares broke to $277.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.81%.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $85.26. Shares traded up 0.48%.
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares set a new 52-week high of $306.85 on Tuesday, moving down 0.04%.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares were up 0.49% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $401.29.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $735.91 with a daily change of down 0.23%.
  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares were up 1.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $172.52.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares were up 0.57% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $501.86.
  • BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) shares were down 0.07% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $895.24 for a change of down 0.07%.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $247.34 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.11%.
  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $946.67 with a daily change of up 0.27%.
  • S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) shares hit a yearly high of $416.65. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session.
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $202.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.32%.
  • Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares broke to $369.96 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares set a new 52-week high of $151.55 on Tuesday, moving down 0.65%.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares set a new yearly high of $264.92 this morning. The stock was up 3.58% on the session.
  • IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) stock set a new 52-week high of $651.21 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.
  • RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares hit $27.52 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.35%.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $69.35. Shares traded down 0.77%.
  • IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $249.71 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.12%.
  • T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $204.19 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares hit a yearly high of $114.41. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $149.19 with a daily change of down 0.11%.
  • MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares were up 0.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $546.05.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock made a new 52-week high of $250.75 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.34% for the day.
  • Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $109.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares were up 0.32% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $222.38.
  • AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) shares broke to $1,554.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares set a new 52-week high of $176.81 on Tuesday, moving down 0.16%.
  • Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $1,416.00 with a daily change of up 0.96%.
  • Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $136.29. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares were up 0.26% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $543.00.
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares were down 0.28% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $147.32 for a change of down 0.28%.
  • HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) stock set a new 52-week high of $608.36 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.96%.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $367.59.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) stock made a new 52-week high of $422.26 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) shares were up 0.37% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $233.07 for a change of up 0.37%.
  • Waters (NYSE:WAT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $361.78. Shares traded up 1.1%.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.16. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
  • Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares hit a yearly high of $374.95. The stock traded down 0.2% on the session.
  • Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) shares hit $475.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.08%.
  • Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.40. The stock was down 1.5% for the day.
  • Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.68 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.44%.
  • Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.07 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
  • Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.37. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.
  • Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) shares were up 0.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.63.
  • Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares hit $256.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.27%.
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.80 on Tuesday, moving up 1.55%.
  • Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares broke to $396.23 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.42%.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) stock made a new 52-week high of $65.00 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.
  • Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.77. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
  • Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares were up 0.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $119.00 for a change of up 0.84%.
  • J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares set a new 52-week high of $140.72 on Tuesday, moving up 0.49%.
  • Workiva (NYSE:WK) shares hit a yearly high of $118.55. The stock traded up 2.01% on the session.
  • Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) shares were down 0.22% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.82 for a change of down 0.22%.
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $158.00 with a daily change of up 0.3%.
  • Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.90. The stock traded up 1.46% on the session.
  • Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) stock hit a yearly high price of $73.38. The stock was down 2.2% for the day.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) shares set a new yearly high of $15.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.
  • AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) shares were down 0.19% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.05.
  • Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.49 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
  • WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.19 on Tuesday, moving up 0.05%.
  • Freedom Holding (NASDAQ:FRHC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $68.79 with a daily change of up 2.26%.
  • United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) shares were up 1.2% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.39 for a change of up 1.2%.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.37% for the day.
  • VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares were up 1.46% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.20 for a change of up 1.46%.
  • Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) shares broke to $60.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.14%.
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.67. The stock was up 2.52% for the day.
  • CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $137.21.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares hit a yearly high of $20.05. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Valaris (NYSE:VAL) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.44 Tuesday. The stock was down 2.03% for the day.
  • BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) shares were up 0.91% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.38.
  • Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE:BTT) shares hit a yearly high of $26.38. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Frontline (NYSE:FRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.21 with a daily change of up 1.9%.
  • Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX:EVV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.38. Shares traded up 0.26%.
  • Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.48 on Tuesday, moving up 0.06%.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE:EOS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.50. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
  • Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) shares hit a yearly high of $63.69. The stock traded up 4.57% on the session.
  • CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.49 with a daily change of down 0.17%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.95. The stock traded down 0.2% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX:EIM) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.77 Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Nuveen Dynamic Municipal (NYSE:NDMO) shares hit $17.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%.
  • Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.44 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.19%.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.15 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.27%.
  • Virtus AllianzGI Equity (NYSE:NIE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.64 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.72%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NMCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.69 with a daily change of down 0.7%.
  • Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) shares broke to $16.75 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.36%.
  • Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares were up 0.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.99 for a change of up 0.17%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.34 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.66%.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BFK) shares broke to $15.63 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.06%.
  • IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares hit $8.47 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.39%.
  • Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE:NQP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.22. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.
  • Khosla Ventures Acq (NASDAQ:KVSB) shares were up 4.34% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.62.
  • Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE:PMO) shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.34.
  • DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF) shares were up 0.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.29 for a change of up 0.08%.
  • Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE:FOF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.64. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session.
  • Atento (NYSE:ATTO) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.63 on Tuesday, moving down 0.15%.
  • Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares hit $7.29 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 20.26%.
  • Eaton Vance California (AMEX:EVM) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.10 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares were up 12.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.25.
  • PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) shares broke to $11.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 54.56%.
  • Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) shares were up 3.36% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.92.
  • RiverNorth/DoubleLine (NYSE:OPP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.98 with a daily change of up 1.05%.
  • Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE:RIV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.68 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.32%.
  • Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $8.52. Shares traded up 3.27%.
  • Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE:DEX) shares set a new yearly high of $11.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.
  • Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.15 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:EXD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $11.70. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.84. The stock traded up 2.58% on the session.
  • Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.09 Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Amcon Distributing (AMEX:DIT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $168.00. The stock traded up 2.72% on the session.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares hit $14.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 37.23%.
  • Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX:FCO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $9.13. Shares traded down 0.55%.
  • Mfs Intermediate High Inc (NYSE:CIF) shares were up 0.3% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.40 for a change of up 0.3%.
  • Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.76 on Tuesday morning, moving up 50.07%.
  • Mexico Equity and Income (NYSE:MXE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.47 on Tuesday.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

