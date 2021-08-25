 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 10:08am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 124 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Facts of Interest:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).
  • The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Eagle Capital Growth Fund (AMEX:GRF).
  • Locust Walk Acquisition (NASDAQ:LWAC) made the largest move up, trading up 182.19% to reach its 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares set a new yearly high of $2,866.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares hit $2,843.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%.
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares were up 2.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $224.56.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares hit $812.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $661.06 with a daily change of up 0.04%.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were down 0.21% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.95 for a change of down 0.21%.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stock made a new 52-week high of $582.59 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.09% for the day.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) stock set a new 52-week high of $105.90 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.
  • BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) shares broke to $938.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.02%.
  • ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $627.77 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.73%.
  • Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) shares hit $340.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.7%.
  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) shares hit $119.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) stock set a new 52-week high of $170.35 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.37%.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares set a new 52-week high of $274.63 on Wednesday, moving up 2.24%.
  • Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $717.58. Shares traded up 0.55%.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1,940.99. Shares traded up 0.9%.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.17. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $171.32 with a daily change of up 0.4%.
  • Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.34 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%.
  • Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $327.58.
  • Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) shares hit a yearly high of $55.21. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.
  • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $159.33 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.
  • STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares were up 0.46% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.37 for a change of up 0.46%.
  • Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) shares were up 0.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $122.72 for a change of up 0.15%.
  • Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) stock hit a yearly high price of $156.50. The stock was up 1.87% for the day.
  • Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) stock hit a yearly high price of $260.77. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $174.69.
  • Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) shares were down 0.44% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $175.23.
  • Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) shares hit $490.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.64%.
  • Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $134.11. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $789.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.15%.
  • Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares broke to $93.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.
  • Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $127.72.
  • Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) shares hit $221.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.63%.
  • Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $251.99. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
  • Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares set a new yearly high of $66.91 this morning. The stock was up 1.57% on the session.
  • NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $291.55 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.07%.
  • Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $94.75. Shares traded up 3.36%.
  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares set a new yearly high of $223.17 this morning. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMK) shares set a new yearly high of $49.13 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.
  • Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $272.25 with a daily change of up 0.51%.
  • Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.19.
  • Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) shares hit a yearly high of $263.90. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
  • Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $99.70. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session.
  • Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares hit a yearly high of $235.04. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.
  • Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $237.48 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.23%.
  • Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares hit a yearly high of $87.48. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
  • Globant (NYSE:GLOB) stock made a new 52-week high of $313.77 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares set a new yearly high of $134.80 this morning. The stock was up 16.46% on the session.
  • Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.95 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%.
  • Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $168.10 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
  • Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.34%.
  • Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $69.01 with a daily change of up 0.19%.
  • Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE:HNP) shares set a new yearly high of $20.66 this morning. The stock was up 4.76% on the session.
  • First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.17 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
  • Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.70 on Wednesday, moving up 0.58%.
  • ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $211.48. Shares traded up 3.0%.
  • Workiva (NYSE:WK) stock made a new 52-week high of $142.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.02% for the day.
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares hit $179.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.1%.
  • Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) shares hit $105.93 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.75%.
  • Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $116.94 with a daily change of up 1.56%.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.54.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.85 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.37%.
  • Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.89 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.
  • Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $26.90 with a daily change of up 7.04%.
  • SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares hit a yearly high of $129.70. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
  • Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) shares hit a yearly high of $71.30. The stock traded up 9.13% on the session.
  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.76 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.03%.
  • EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.97 on Wednesday, moving up 6.56%.
  • Insperity (NYSE:NSP) stock set a new 52-week high of $108.52 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $52.30. Shares traded up 2.3%.
  • Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.09 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.54%.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $110.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%.
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.57 with a daily change of up 1.54%.
  • Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) shares broke to $23.92 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.48%.
  • Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $96.58 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%.
  • Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares were down 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.84.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $20.62. Shares traded up 0.13%.
  • Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.26. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) shares hit $27.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.
  • BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $56.46 on Wednesday morning, moving up 8.04%.
  • QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $89.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%.
  • Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR) shares hit a yearly high of $34.50. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.
  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $88.13.
  • Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.92. The stock was up 2.32% for the day.
  • Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares broke to $15.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.31%.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares hit a yearly high of $101.70. The stock traded down 0.7% on the session.
  • Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) shares hit $13.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.85%.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.61 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.75%.
  • MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.01 on Wednesday, moving down 0.07%.
  • Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.27 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.71%.
  • Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.73 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.55%.
  • Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ:RADI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.55 with a daily change of up 0.63%.
  • Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) shares set a new yearly high of $27.80 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) shares were up 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $75.64.
  • Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.86%.
  • Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) shares hit $44.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.02%.
  • Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.52 with a daily change of up 0.44%.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.95 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
  • ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) shares were up 15.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.57.
  • Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.73 on Wednesday, moving down 0.06%.
  • Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) shares were up 0.68% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.48 for a change of up 0.68%.
  • Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares were down 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.00.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) shares hit $14.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.
  • Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.84. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
  • RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.73%.
  • Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) shares hit a yearly high of $18.36. The stock traded up 6.36% on the session.
  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.87. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
  • Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) shares hit a yearly high of $39.97. The stock traded up 4.12% on the session.
  • Locust Walk Acquisition (NASDAQ:LWAC) shares broke to $28.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 182.19%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.42 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.
  • Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.05 on Wednesday morning, moving up 123.4%.
  • Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.80. Shares traded up 0.19%.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.07%.
  • Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.68 with a daily change of up 1.47%.
  • New America High Income (NYSE:HYB) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.54. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
  • First Savings Financial (NASDAQ:FSFG) shares hit $86.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.52%.
  • Blackrock Long-term (NYSE:BTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.69. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
  • C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.
  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.62 on Wednesday, moving up 4.84%.
  • Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.39 with a daily change of up 6.19%.
  • Eagle Capital Growth Fund (AMEX:GRF) shares set a new yearly high of $9.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.

 

