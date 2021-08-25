Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 124 companies hit new 52-week highs.
Facts of Interest:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).
- The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Eagle Capital Growth Fund (AMEX:GRF).
- Locust Walk Acquisition (NASDAQ:LWAC) made the largest move up, trading up 182.19% to reach its 52-week high.
Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares set a new yearly high of $2,866.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares hit $2,843.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%.
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares were up 2.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $224.56.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares hit $812.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%.
- Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $661.06 with a daily change of up 0.04%.
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were down 0.21% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.95 for a change of down 0.21%.
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stock made a new 52-week high of $582.59 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.09% for the day.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) stock set a new 52-week high of $105.90 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) shares broke to $938.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.02%.
- ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $627.77 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.73%.
- Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) shares hit $340.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.7%.
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) shares hit $119.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%.
- Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) stock set a new 52-week high of $170.35 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.37%.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares set a new 52-week high of $274.63 on Wednesday, moving up 2.24%.
- Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $717.58. Shares traded up 0.55%.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1,940.99. Shares traded up 0.9%.
- Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.17. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $171.32 with a daily change of up 0.4%.
- Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.34 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $327.58.
- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) shares hit a yearly high of $55.21. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $159.33 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares were up 0.46% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.37 for a change of up 0.46%.
- Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) shares were up 0.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $122.72 for a change of up 0.15%.
- Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) stock hit a yearly high price of $156.50. The stock was up 1.87% for the day.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) stock hit a yearly high price of $260.77. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
- Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $174.69.
- Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) shares were down 0.44% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $175.23.
- Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) shares hit $490.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.64%.
- Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $134.11. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $789.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.15%.
- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares broke to $93.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.
- Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $127.72.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) shares hit $221.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.63%.
- Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $251.99. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
- Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares set a new yearly high of $66.91 this morning. The stock was up 1.57% on the session.
- NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $291.55 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.07%.
- Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $94.75. Shares traded up 3.36%.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares set a new yearly high of $223.17 this morning. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMK) shares set a new yearly high of $49.13 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.
- Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $272.25 with a daily change of up 0.51%.
- Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.19.
- Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) shares hit a yearly high of $263.90. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
- Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $99.70. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session.
- Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares hit a yearly high of $235.04. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.
- Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $237.48 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.23%.
- Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares hit a yearly high of $87.48. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
- Globant (NYSE:GLOB) stock made a new 52-week high of $313.77 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares set a new yearly high of $134.80 this morning. The stock was up 16.46% on the session.
- Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.95 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%.
- Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $168.10 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.34%.
- Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $69.01 with a daily change of up 0.19%.
- Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE:HNP) shares set a new yearly high of $20.66 this morning. The stock was up 4.76% on the session.
- First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.17 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
- Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.70 on Wednesday, moving up 0.58%.
- ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $211.48. Shares traded up 3.0%.
- Workiva (NYSE:WK) stock made a new 52-week high of $142.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.02% for the day.
- Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares hit $179.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.1%.
- Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) shares hit $105.93 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.75%.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $116.94 with a daily change of up 1.56%.
- Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.54.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.85 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.37%.
- Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.89 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.
- Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $26.90 with a daily change of up 7.04%.
- SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares hit a yearly high of $129.70. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
- Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) shares hit a yearly high of $71.30. The stock traded up 9.13% on the session.
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.76 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.03%.
- EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.97 on Wednesday, moving up 6.56%.
- Insperity (NYSE:NSP) stock set a new 52-week high of $108.52 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $52.30. Shares traded up 2.3%.
- Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.09 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.54%.
- Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%.
- Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $110.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%.
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.57 with a daily change of up 1.54%.
- Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) shares broke to $23.92 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.48%.
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $96.58 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%.
- Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares were down 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.84.
- Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $20.62. Shares traded up 0.13%.
- Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.26. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) shares hit $27.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.
- BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $56.46 on Wednesday morning, moving up 8.04%.
- QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $89.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%.
- Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR) shares hit a yearly high of $34.50. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.
- Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $88.13.
- Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.92. The stock was up 2.32% for the day.
- Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares broke to $15.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.31%.
- MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares hit a yearly high of $101.70. The stock traded down 0.7% on the session.
- Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) shares hit $13.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.85%.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.61 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.75%.
- MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.01 on Wednesday, moving down 0.07%.
- Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.27 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.71%.
- Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.73 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.55%.
- Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ:RADI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.55 with a daily change of up 0.63%.
- Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) shares set a new yearly high of $27.80 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) shares were up 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $75.64.
- Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.86%.
- Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) shares hit $44.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.02%.
- Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.52 with a daily change of up 0.44%.
- Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.95 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
- ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) shares were up 15.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.57.
- Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.73 on Wednesday, moving down 0.06%.
- Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) shares were up 0.68% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.48 for a change of up 0.68%.
- Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares were down 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.00.
- Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) shares hit $14.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.
- Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.84. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
- RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.73%.
- Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) shares hit a yearly high of $18.36. The stock traded up 6.36% on the session.
- One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.87. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
- Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) shares hit a yearly high of $39.97. The stock traded up 4.12% on the session.
- Locust Walk Acquisition (NASDAQ:LWAC) shares broke to $28.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 182.19%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.42 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.05 on Wednesday morning, moving up 123.4%.
- Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.80. Shares traded up 0.19%.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.07%.
- Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.68 with a daily change of up 1.47%.
- New America High Income (NYSE:HYB) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.54. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
- First Savings Financial (NASDAQ:FSFG) shares hit $86.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.52%.
- Blackrock Long-term (NYSE:BTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.69. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
- C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.62 on Wednesday, moving up 4.84%.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.39 with a daily change of up 6.19%.
- Eagle Capital Growth Fund (AMEX:GRF) shares set a new yearly high of $9.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
