Range
9.49 - 9.6
Vol / Avg.
2.2K/7.8K
Div / Yield
0.97/10.43%
52 Wk
7.73 - 10.64
Mkt Cap
39M
Payout Ratio
18.9
Open
9.49
P/E
3.2
Shares
4.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. The fund's objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments.

Analyst Ratings

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eagle Capital Growth Fund (GRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund (AMEX: GRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eagle Capital Growth Fund's (GRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eagle Capital Growth Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Eagle Capital Growth Fund (GRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Eagle Capital Growth Fund (GRF)?

A

The stock price for Eagle Capital Growth Fund (AMEX: GRF) is $9.5965 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:17:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eagle Capital Growth Fund (GRF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2020.

Q

When is Eagle Capital Growth Fund (AMEX:GRF) reporting earnings?

A

Eagle Capital Growth Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eagle Capital Growth Fund (GRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eagle Capital Growth Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Eagle Capital Growth Fund (GRF) operate in?

A

Eagle Capital Growth Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.