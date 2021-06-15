Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 125 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Significant Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).

(NASDAQ:GOOG). The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was HMG/Courtland Props (AMEX:HMG).

(AMEX:HMG). X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the biggest winner, trading up 29.32% to reach its 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares were up 0.14% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2,537.24 for a change of up 0.14%.

(NASDAQ:GOOG) shares were up 0.14% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2,537.24 for a change of up 0.14%. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $2,455.51 with a daily change of up 0.02%.

(NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $2,455.51 with a daily change of up 0.02%. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $339.92 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.

(NASDAQ:FB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $339.92 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%. ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares hit $710.97 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.04%.

(NASDAQ:ASML) shares hit $710.97 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.04%. Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) stock hit a yearly high price of $182.78. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.

(NYSE:TM) stock hit a yearly high price of $182.78. The stock was up 0.73% for the day. PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) shares set a new yearly high of $149.04 this morning. The stock was down 0.18% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PEP) shares set a new yearly high of $149.04 this morning. The stock was down 0.18% on the session. Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) shares were up 0.68% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $79.64.

(NYSE:BUD) shares were up 0.68% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $79.64. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares were down 0.48% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $478.19 for a change of down 0.48%.

(NASDAQ:INTU) shares were down 0.48% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $478.19 for a change of down 0.48%. Diageo (NYSE:DEO) stock made a new 52-week high of $196.02 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.

(NYSE:DEO) stock made a new 52-week high of $196.02 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.67% for the day. S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) shares hit $398.19 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.08%.

(NYSE:SPGI) shares hit $398.19 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.08%. Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) shares hit a yearly high of $184.98. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.

(NYSE:ZTS) shares hit a yearly high of $184.98. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session. Infosys (NYSE:INFY) shares hit a yearly high of $20.64. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.

(NYSE:INFY) shares hit a yearly high of $20.64. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session. Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.94 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.05%.

(NYSE:ENB) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.94 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.05%. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.43 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.06%.

(NYSE:COP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.43 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.06%. Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $140.20.

(NYSE:MMC) shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $140.20. Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares were down 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $348.45.

(NYSE:MCO) shares were down 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $348.45. Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $101.28 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.17%.

(NYSE:EW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $101.28 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.17%. Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $168.93. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ADI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $168.93. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session. RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares were up 0.22% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.22.

(NYSE:RELX) shares were up 0.22% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.22. IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares hit a yearly high of $594.40. The stock traded down 0.41% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IDXX) shares hit a yearly high of $594.40. The stock traded down 0.41% on the session. IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares were up 0.27% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $246.20.

(NYSE:IQV) shares were up 0.27% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $246.20. IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $110.40. Shares traded down 0.04%.

(NYSE:INFO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $110.40. Shares traded down 0.04%. Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.23 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.34%.

(NASDAQ:EXC) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.23 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.34%. L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $224.17 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.72%.

(NYSE:LHX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $224.17 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.72%. Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $145.16.

(NYSE:A) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $145.16. BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.49 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.77%.

(NYSE:BBVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.49 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.77%. ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares broke to $235.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.17%.

(NYSE:RMD) shares broke to $235.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.17%. Welltower (NYSE:WELL) shares hit $82.39 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.55%.

(NYSE:WELL) shares hit $82.39 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.55%. MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.40 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.

(NYSE:MPLX) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.40 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day. Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) shares hit $1,359.13 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%.

(NYSE:MTD) shares hit $1,359.13 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%. Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $175.94. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $175.94. The stock was down 0.02% for the day. Coca-Cola Europacific (NYSE:CCEP) shares hit $62.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.97%.

(NYSE:CCEP) shares hit $62.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.97%. Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $104.50. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MXIM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $104.50. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session. Ventas (NYSE:VTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.73 on Tuesday, moving up 0.42%.

(NYSE:VTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.73 on Tuesday, moving up 0.42%. Cheniere Energy Partners (AMEX:CQP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $44.99 with a daily change of up 1.7%.

(AMEX:CQP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $44.99 with a daily change of up 1.7%. Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) shares were down 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $160.25.

(NYSE:EXR) shares were down 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $160.25. Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares hit a yearly high of $338.81. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.

(NYSE:WAT) shares hit a yearly high of $338.81. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session. Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.36 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.39% for the day.

(NYSE:CVE) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.36 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.39% for the day. Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) shares hit a yearly high of $33.78. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session.

(NYSE:PBA) shares hit a yearly high of $33.78. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session. Charles River (NYSE:CRL) stock hit a yearly high price of $355.82. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.

(NYSE:CRL) stock hit a yearly high price of $355.82. The stock was down 0.01% for the day. Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) shares hit a yearly high of $64.32. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BSY) shares hit a yearly high of $64.32. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session. Natura &Co Holding (NYSE:NTCO) shares broke to $23.02 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%.

(NYSE:NTCO) shares broke to $23.02 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%. Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.73 on Tuesday, moving down 0.5%.

(NASDAQ:LNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.73 on Tuesday, moving down 0.5%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares broke to $189.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%.

(NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares broke to $189.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%. Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.96 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.62%.

(NASDAQ:BRKR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.96 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.62%. CAE (NYSE:CAE) shares set a new yearly high of $32.19 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.

(NYSE:CAE) shares set a new yearly high of $32.19 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session. Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) stock hit a yearly high price of $59.10. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.

(NYSE:SEE) stock hit a yearly high price of $59.10. The stock was up 0.26% for the day. Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) shares were up 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.38.

(NASDAQ:PAA) shares were up 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.38. Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.05 on Tuesday, moving up 0.03%.

(NYSE:KRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.05 on Tuesday, moving up 0.03%. Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.63 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.16%.

(NASDAQ:NTNX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.63 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.16%. ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $190.96. Shares traded down 0.11%.

(NASDAQ:SWAV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $190.96. Shares traded down 0.11%. 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.09. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session.

(NASDAQ:QFIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.09. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session. Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.87 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.01%.

(NASDAQ:DSGX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.87 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.01%. Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.05 on Tuesday, moving up 0.9%.

(NYSE:SEM) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.05 on Tuesday, moving up 0.9%. Switch (NYSE:SWCH) shares were down 0.19% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.60.

(NYSE:SWCH) shares were down 0.19% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.60. Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.10 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.08%.

(NASDAQ:APLS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.10 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.08%. Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) shares were down 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.98.

(NYSE:HIW) shares were down 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.98. Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) shares hit a yearly high of $67.43. The stock traded down 0.62% on the session.

(NYSE:TRNO) shares hit a yearly high of $67.43. The stock traded down 0.62% on the session. National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares broke to $50.09 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.

(NYSE:NSA) shares broke to $50.09 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%. Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares hit a yearly high of $75.49. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session.

(NYSE:DEN) shares hit a yearly high of $75.49. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ:FRHC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.21%.

(NASDAQ:FRHC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.21%. ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares were up 0.37% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $107.67 for a change of up 0.37%.

(NASDAQ:EXLS) shares were up 0.37% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $107.67 for a change of up 0.37%. Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) shares hit a yearly high of $36.15. The stock traded up 1.58% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SMPL) shares hit a yearly high of $36.15. The stock traded up 1.58% on the session. Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.29. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.

(NYSE:EPRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.29. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session. EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.58 with a daily change of up 2.18%.

(NYSE:ENLC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.58 with a daily change of up 2.18%. Cactus (NYSE:WHD) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.31. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.

(NYSE:WHD) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.31. The stock was up 1.72% for the day. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.22 on Tuesday, moving down 3.6%.

(NASDAQ:DRNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.22 on Tuesday, moving down 3.6%. Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) shares were up 0.02% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.96.

(NYSE:PBH) shares were up 0.02% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.96. Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.71 on Tuesday, moving up 3.51%.

(NASDAQ:NMRK) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.71 on Tuesday, moving up 3.51%. Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) shares broke to $12.96 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%.

(NASDAQ:PAGP) shares broke to $12.96 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%. BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.44. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BGCP) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.44. The stock was down 0.31% for the day. Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $220.90 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.48%.

(NASDAQ:HSKA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $220.90 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.48%. Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.45 on Tuesday, moving up 2.32%.

(NASDAQ:PRTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.45 on Tuesday, moving up 2.32%. Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $52.34. Shares traded up 1.9%.

(NYSE:WLL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $52.34. Shares traded up 1.9%. Reaves Utility Income (AMEX:UTG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $35.42. Shares traded down 0.26%.

(AMEX:UTG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $35.42. Shares traded down 0.26%. Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE:MNR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $19.70. Shares traded up 0.15%.

(NYSE:MNR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $19.70. Shares traded up 0.15%. Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares hit $5.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 8.88%.

(NASDAQ:UXIN) shares hit $5.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 8.88%. Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.58 with a daily change of down 0.08%.

(NASDAQ:ILPT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.58 with a daily change of down 0.08%. SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.86.

(NASDAQ:SCWX) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.86. BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.62 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.45%.

(NYSE:BPMP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.62 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.45%. Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.79. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.

(NYSE:BKD) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.79. The stock was up 1.17% for the day. Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.02%.

(NASDAQ:OMP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.02%. Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE:KYN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $9.23. Shares traded up 0.88%.

(NYSE:KYN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $9.23. Shares traded up 0.88%. Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.17 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.59% for the day.

(NYSE:RC) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.17 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.59% for the day. Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $77.64.

(NASDAQ:JYNT) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $77.64. RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares set a new yearly high of $43.26 this morning. The stock was down 0.79% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RAPT) shares set a new yearly high of $43.26 this morning. The stock was down 0.79% on the session. Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.98 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.31%.

(NYSE:GMRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.98 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.31%. Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.36. The stock traded up 5.27% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PLAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.36. The stock traded up 5.27% on the session. Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.53. The stock traded up 5.69% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BCOR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.53. The stock traded up 5.69% on the session. Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) shares set a new yearly high of $23.35 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NASDAQ:GOOD) shares set a new yearly high of $23.35 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) shares were down 0.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.69.

(NASDAQ:SLRC) shares were down 0.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.69. Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) shares broke to $19.67 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.15%.

(NYSE:AVK) shares broke to $19.67 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.15%. Invesco Senior (NYSE:VVR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $4.35. Shares traded up 0.12%.

(NYSE:VVR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $4.35. Shares traded up 0.12%. Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares were up 26.4% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.93.

(NASDAQ:TRCH) shares were up 26.4% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.93. Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.20 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.23%.

(NYSE:MUA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.20 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.23%. Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.93 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.66%.

(NASDAQ:ATRO) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.93 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.66%. Stereotaxis (AMEX:STXS) shares set a new yearly high of $9.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.88% on the session.

(AMEX:STXS) shares set a new yearly high of $9.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.88% on the session. CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.28. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.

(NYSE:CEIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.28. The stock was up 1.12% for the day. Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.70. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HEAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.70. The stock was down 1.13% for the day. DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.16.

(NASDAQ:DZSI) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.16. Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.39%.

(NASDAQ:DMLP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.39%. X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.79. The stock traded up 29.32% on the session.

(NYSE:XYF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.79. The stock traded up 29.32% on the session. PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.24 with a daily change of down 0.34%.

(NASDAQ:PFLT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.24 with a daily change of down 0.34%. John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.73.

(NYSE:HPF) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.73. Adams Natural Resources (NYSE:PEO) shares were up 0.24% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.76.

(NYSE:PEO) shares were up 0.24% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.76. Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares were up 3.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.00.

(NASDAQ:CTXR) shares were up 3.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.00. Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) shares hit a yearly high of $17.92. The stock traded down 1.42% on the session.

(NASDAQ:INVE) shares hit a yearly high of $17.92. The stock traded down 1.42% on the session. Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE:KMF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%.

(NYSE:KMF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%. Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares were down 0.06% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.95.

(NASDAQ:HRZN) shares were down 0.06% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.95. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.20. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.

(NYSE:SPXX) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.20. The stock was up 0.72% for the day. First Trust Energy I&G (AMEX:FEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.43 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.85%.

(AMEX:FEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.43 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.85%. Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.68 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.04%.

(NYSE:PHD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.68 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.04%. Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $21.00. Shares traded up 0.14%.

(NYSE:NRP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $21.00. Shares traded up 0.14%. First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) shares were up 0.39% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.22 for a change of up 0.39%.

(NYSE:FIF) shares were up 0.39% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.22 for a change of up 0.39%. Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE:AIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.47 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.

(NYSE:AIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.47 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.60 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.12%.

(NYSE:TREC) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.60 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.12%. Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) shares broke to $4.65 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.67%.

(NASDAQ:PANL) shares broke to $4.65 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.67%. Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) shares broke to $8.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.37%.

(NYSE:FT) shares broke to $8.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.37%. Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.72 on Tuesday, moving up 4.28%.

(NASDAQ:QRHC) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.72 on Tuesday, moving up 4.28%. BP Prudhoe Bay (NYSE:BPT) shares were up 3.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.20.

(NYSE:BPT) shares were up 3.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.20. Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) shares set a new yearly high of $10.17 this morning. The stock was up 1.21% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CODA) shares set a new yearly high of $10.17 this morning. The stock was up 1.21% on the session. Delaware Investments Div (NYSE:DDF) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.19 on Tuesday, moving up 0.67%.

(NYSE:DDF) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.19 on Tuesday, moving up 0.67%. MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.39 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.39%.

(NYSE:MVO) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.39 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.39%. RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $8.48. Shares traded down 2.84%.

(NASDAQ:RFIL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $8.48. Shares traded down 2.84%. HMG/Courtland Props (AMEX:HMG) shares hit $18.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 18.66%.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.