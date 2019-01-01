QQQ
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a grantor trust operating in the US. The property of the Trust consists of an overriding royalty interest. The Royalty Interest entitles the Trust to receive the royalty from the production of crude oil and condensate from the working interest of BP Exploration (Alaska) Inc. in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska.

BP Prudhoe Bay Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BP Prudhoe Bay (NYSE: BPT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BP Prudhoe Bay's (BPT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BP Prudhoe Bay.

Q

What is the target price for BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) stock?

A

The latest price target for BP Prudhoe Bay (NYSE: BPT) was reported by JP Morgan on April 10, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting BPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 165.23% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT)?

A

The stock price for BP Prudhoe Bay (NYSE: BPT) is $10.18 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 19, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022.

Q

When is BP Prudhoe Bay (NYSE:BPT) reporting earnings?

A

BP Prudhoe Bay’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BP Prudhoe Bay.

Q

What sector and industry does BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) operate in?

A

BP Prudhoe Bay is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.