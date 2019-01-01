QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
RAPT Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company pipeline products include FLX475, designed to selectively inhibit the migration of immunosuppressive regulatory T cells into tumors; and RPT193, designed to selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

RAPT Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RAPT Therapeutics's (RAPT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) stock?

A

The latest price target for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT) was reported by JP Morgan on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 61.00 expecting RAPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 218.21% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)?

A

The stock price for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT) is $19.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RAPT Therapeutics.

Q

When is RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) reporting earnings?

A

RAPT Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RAPT Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) operate in?

A

RAPT Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.