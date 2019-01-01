RAPT Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company pipeline products include FLX475, designed to selectively inhibit the migration of immunosuppressive regulatory T cells into tumors; and RPT193, designed to selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.