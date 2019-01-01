|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in RAPT Therapeutics’s space includes: IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA), Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH), Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA), LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX).
The latest price target for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT) was reported by JP Morgan on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 61.00 expecting RAPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 218.21% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT) is $19.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for RAPT Therapeutics.
RAPT Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for RAPT Therapeutics.
RAPT Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.