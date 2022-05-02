QQQ
Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 2, 2022 5:16 AM | 14 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• New Gold NGD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $212.42 million.

• InMode INMD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $80.24 million.

• Air Industries AIRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $15.40 million.

• Enel Americas ENIA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.

• WEC Energy Gr WEC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• Enterprise Prods Partners EPD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $10.51 billion.

• Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Park Hotels & Resorts PK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $422.93 million.

• Sterling Bancorp SBT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $23.27 million.

• Fomento Economico FMX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion.

• Green Plains Partners GPP is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• EnPro Indus NPO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $298.23 million.

• JELD-WEN Holding JELD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Itron ITRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $488.49 million.

• Akoustis Technologies AKTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $4.70 million.

• SunCoke Energy SXC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $372.00 million.

• Federal Signal FSS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $302.71 million.

• Ceragon Networks CRNT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $71.24 million.

• Alliance Res Partners ARLP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $485.70 million.

• Global Payments GPN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• BlackRock Cap Inv BKCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $13.27 million.

• Saia SAIA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $632.12 million.

• Timken TKR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Green Plains GPRE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $710.69 million.

• Affiliated Managers Group AMG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.34 per share on revenue of $661.17 million.

• AudioCodes AUDC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $66.29 million.

• Moody's MCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.90 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• CNA Financial CNA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.

• ON Semiconductor ON is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Loews L is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Kemper KMPR is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• ONE Gas OGS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $679.43 million.

• Varonis Systems VRNS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $95.92 million.

• Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $44.94 million.

• Douglas Dynamics PLOW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $89.00 million.

• Nutrien NTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $7.62 billion.

• Diamondback Energy FANG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.51 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• Viper Energy Partners VNOM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $164.01 million.

• trivago TRVG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $121.73 million.

• SolarEdge Technologies SEDG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $636.02 million.

• Transocean RIG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $602.38 million.

• Vornado Realty VNO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $427.86 million.

• Otter Tail OTTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $324.71 million.

• InvenTrust Properties IVT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $38.56 million.

• Centerspace CSR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $59.41 million.

• Fabrinet FN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $575.31 million.

• Mosaic MOS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.

• Avis Budget Gr CAR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.45 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.

• CNO Finl Group CNO is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Noble NE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $228.97 million.

• Bank of N.T Butterfield NTB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $124.30 million.

• BigCommerce Holdings BIGC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $63.90 million.

• DZS DZSI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $84.03 million.

• Gaia GAIA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $21.77 million.

• EverQuote EVER is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $102.00 million.

• Semler Scientific SMLR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $14.51 million.

• CVR Partners UAN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Leggett & Platt LEG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• United States Steel X is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $261.22 million.

• Instructure Holdings INST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $109.56 million.

• Q2 Holdings QTWO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $132.49 million.

• Apartment Income REIT AIRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $189.79 million.

• Coterra Energy CTRA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Ellington Residential EARN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $5.60 million.

• Ormat Technologies ORA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $175.49 million.

• Intrepid Potash IPI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $90.88 million.

• J&J Snack Foods JJSF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $312.79 million.

• Ameresco AMRC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $410.74 million.

• Harmonic HLIT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $136.40 million.

• PS Business Parks PSB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $110.56 million.

• Cardlytics CDLX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $64.66 million.

• Mueller Water Products MWA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $292.13 million.

• Ryman Hospitality Props RHP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $317.50 million.

• Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $505.62 million.

• Rambus RMBS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $127.90 million.

• Freshpet FRPT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $126.74 million.

• Outfront Media OUT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $366.12 million.

• Monolithic Power Systems MPWR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $360.52 million.

• Sisecam Resources SIRE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kaman KAMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $178.00 million.

• Credit Acceptance CACC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $12.37 per share on revenue of $443.42 million.

• American States Water AWR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $122.00 million.

• Omega Healthcare Invts OHI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $226.59 million.

• Brixmor Property Group BRX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $291.78 million.

• Kforce KFRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $406.64 million.

• Sanmina SANM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Medifast MED is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.56 per share on revenue of $402.42 million.

• Woodward WWD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $599.87 million.

• BGC Partners BGCP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $519.95 million.

• Tetra Technologies TTI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Acadia Realty Trust AKR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $57.16 million.

• AGNC Investment AGNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $325.89 million.

• Black Stone Minerals BSM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $124.86 million.

• Williams Companies WMB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• MGM Resorts Intl MGM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.

• Clorox CLX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Chegg CHGG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $201.28 million.

• Logitech International LOGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Cabot CBT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $922.58 million.

• TravelCenters Of America TA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

• Addus HomeCare ADUS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $227.33 million.

• Boston Properties BXP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $730.93 million.

• Flowserve FLS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $845.52 million.

• Kennametal KMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $510.61 million.

• CVR Energy CVI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• Amkor Technology AMKR is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Chemours CC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• FMC FMC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• ZoomInfo Technologies ZI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $227.53 million.

• Devon Energy DVN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.

• NXP Semiconductors NXPI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.

• Expedia Group EXPE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

• Arista Networks ANET is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $854.22 million.

