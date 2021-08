Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Thursday morning, 173 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

(NYSE:BABA). The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC).

(NASDAQ:JRJC). Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 27.93% to reach its new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) shares fell to $165.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.53%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!