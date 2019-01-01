QQQ
IM Cannabis Corp is a Canada-based international medical cannabis company. It offers government-licensed cannabis products, from generic to GMP-certified and pharmaceutical-grade, for both wholesale and retail clients. The majority of its revenues are generated from sales of medical cannabis products to customers in Israel, followed by Germany.

IM Cannabis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IM Cannabis (IMCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IM Cannabis (NASDAQ: IMCC) through any online brokerage.



Q

Who are IM Cannabis's (IMCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IM Cannabis.

Q

What is the target price for IM Cannabis (IMCC) stock?

A

The latest price target for IM Cannabis (NASDAQ: IMCC) was reported by Roth Capital on October 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting IMCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 263.64% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IM Cannabis (IMCC)?

A

The stock price for IM Cannabis (NASDAQ: IMCC) is $2.2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IM Cannabis (IMCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IM Cannabis.

Q

When is IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) reporting earnings?

A

IM Cannabis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IM Cannabis (IMCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IM Cannabis.

Q

What sector and industry does IM Cannabis (IMCC) operate in?

A

IM Cannabis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.