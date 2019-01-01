Cellectar Biosciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focusses on development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of pre-clinical and clinical product candidates including radiotherapeutic and chemotherapeutic phospholipid drug conjugates. Its portfolio of products in development includes CLR 131, CTX Product Portfolio consisting of CTX CLR 1800-P, CTX CLR 1602-PTX and CTX CLR 1700, CLR 125, CLR 124, and CLR 1502.