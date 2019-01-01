QQQ
Range
0.49 - 0.52
Vol / Avg.
6K/325.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.46 - 2.48
Mkt Cap
31.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.49
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
61.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Cellectar Biosciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focusses on development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of pre-clinical and clinical product candidates including radiotherapeutic and chemotherapeutic phospholipid drug conjugates. Its portfolio of products in development includes CLR 131, CTX Product Portfolio consisting of CTX CLR 1800-P, CTX CLR 1602-PTX and CTX CLR 1700, CLR 125, CLR 124, and CLR 1502.

Cellectar Biosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cellectar Biosciences's (CLRB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB) was reported by Oppenheimer on July 1, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting CLRB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 865.25% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)?

A

The stock price for Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB) is $0.518 last updated Today at 2:42:01 PM.

Q

Does Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cellectar Biosciences.

Q

When is Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) reporting earnings?

A

Cellectar Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cellectar Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) operate in?

A

Cellectar Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.