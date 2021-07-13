 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 11:42am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 128 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.
  • BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 56.37% to reach its new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares hit a yearly high of $147.31. The stock traded up 1.84% on the session.
  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares hit a yearly high of $282.80. The stock traded up 1.87% on the session.
  • Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $2,640.84 with a daily change of up 1.12%.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares set a new 52-week high of $2,560.82 on Tuesday, moving up 0.84%.
  • Visa (NYSE:V) shares hit a yearly high of $241.91. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares broke to $609.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.41%.
  • PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $153.85 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.5%.
  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $149.52. Shares traded up 1.63%.
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares set a new yearly high of $119.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stock hit a yearly high price of $509.89. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
  • American Tower (NYSE:AMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $281.62 on Tuesday, moving up 0.15%.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) shares were down 0.06% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $253.44.
  • Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $322.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%.
  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares hit $965.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.
  • Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $199.95 with a daily change of up 0.73%.
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares set a new 52-week high of $204.84 on Tuesday, moving up 0.26%.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) stock made a new 52-week high of $102.25 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.12% for the day.
  • Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares hit $377.94 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.61%.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares hit $155.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.53%.
  • RELX (NYSE:RELX) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.59. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
  • L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) shares hit $225.94 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.7%.
  • MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $567.01 on Tuesday, moving up 0.14%.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) shares set a new 52-week high of $1,626.57 on Tuesday, moving up 0.52%.
  • Centene (NYSE:CNC) shares were down 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $75.59.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares were up 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.62.
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $594.67. Shares traded up 0.12%.
  • Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $112.38 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.47%.
  • Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $127.59 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.66%.
  • Welltower (NYSE:WELL) shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.94.
  • Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) stock made a new 52-week high of $114.88 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $61.47 on Tuesday, moving down 1.05%.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares broke to $198.99 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.08%.
  • Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) shares broke to $145.79 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%.
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $149.99 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.31%.
  • Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $121.89. The stock traded down 0.45% on the session.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) shares hit a yearly high of $182.71. The stock traded down 0.55% on the session.
  • Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $169.95. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.
  • Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $484.68. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session.
  • Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) shares were up 1.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $489.62.
  • Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $142.99. Shares traded down 0.64%.
  • Pentair (NYSE:PNR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $71.00. Shares traded down 0.29%.
  • Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $108.75 with a daily change of down 0.53%.
  • Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $65.61 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares broke to $64.49 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.61%.
  • Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) shares hit $121.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.44%.
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.66 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.97% for the day.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) shares broke to $54.82 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.59%.
  • EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $173.56. Shares traded down 0.51%.
  • Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares set a new yearly high of $154.84 this morning. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.
  • Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.69. The stock traded down 0.18% on the session.
  • Workiva (NYSE:WK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $124.74 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.61%.
  • Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) shares set a new yearly high of $325.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.
  • Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) stock set a new 52-week high of $104.91 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.
  • Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $82.95 with a daily change of up 0.63%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.97. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
  • American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares hit a yearly high of $159.81. The stock traded down 0.01% on the session.
  • InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $112.16. Shares traded up 1.16%.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.64 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.3%.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.32 with a daily change of up 0.37%.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.35. The stock traded down 0.79% on the session.
  • Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $84.99. Shares traded up 1.97%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.57 on Tuesday, moving up 0.23%.
  • Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.23 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.21%.
  • Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) shares were down 0.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.01 for a change of down 0.18%.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares hit a yearly high of $20.08. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
  • Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.52 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.04%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPS) shares were up 0.19% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.06.
  • Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.44. The stock traded up 8.3% on the session.
  • Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT) shares hit $27.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.15%.
  • Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.85 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.25%.
  • Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) shares were up 12.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.26.
  • BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE:HYT) shares were up 0.08% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.63.
  • Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ) shares broke to $15.84 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.94. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.38. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE:EOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.61 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%.
  • AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $30.25. Shares traded down 0.99%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.14 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.8%.
  • Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares were up 0.02% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.22.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.87. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.72%.
  • Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE:BHK) shares were up 0.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.95.
  • Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.20 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.75%.
  • Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.81 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.3%.
  • Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.78. Shares traded up 0.06%.
  • Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.46%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.35 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.74%.
  • Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) shares broke to $16.66 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.98%.
  • Verso (NYSE:VRS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $19.60. Shares traded up 1.84%.
  • Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.23 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPI) shares set a new yearly high of $25.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.49 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.
  • Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) shares broke to $7.23 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.79%.
  • First Trust High Income (NYSE:FSD) shares were up 0.76% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.03 for a change of up 0.76%.
  • Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE:NAN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.60 with a daily change of up 0.85%.
  • Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.20. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.96. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
  • Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIX) shares broke to $7.39 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.32%.
  • iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.90. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:DSM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.46. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
  • Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares were up 27.91% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.41.
  • FTAC Parnassus (NASDAQ:FTPA) shares broke to $11.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.61%.
  • Empower (NYSE:EMPW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.90. The stock traded up 5.51% on the session.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.61. Shares traded up 0.48%.
  • Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.87 on Tuesday, moving down 0.31%.
  • Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) shares broke to $19.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.93%.
  • Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) shares were up 5.31% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.80.
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (AMEX:NRO) shares hit a yearly high of $5.25. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Short (NYSE:EVG) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.56 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.26%.
  • Goodrich Petroleum (AMEX:GDP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.15 with a daily change of up 0.24%.
  • Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.18 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.09%.
  • BlackRock 2022 Global (NYSE:BGIO) shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.98.
  • First Savings Financial (NASDAQ:FSFG) shares hit $77.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.
  • Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) shares hit a yearly high of $21.50. The stock traded down 3.27% on the session.
  • Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.00. The stock traded up 5.09% on the session.
  • Western Asset (NYSE:SBI) shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.88.
  • Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) shares broke to $25.24 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:EXD) shares hit $12.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%.
  • Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX:FCO) shares were down 1.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.25 for a change of down 1.52%.
  • North European Oil (NYSE:NRT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $7.72. Shares traded down 1.95%.
  • Delaware Investments (AMEX:VFL) shares hit a yearly high of $14.33. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
  • Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) shares set a new yearly high of $14.85 this morning. The stock was up 56.37% on the session.
  • HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) shares broke to $22.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.7%.
  • Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.99. The stock traded up 5.23% on the session.
  • SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares hit a yearly high of $4.80. The stock traded up 24.81% on the session.
  • Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) shares broke to $4.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 20.16%.
  • BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.79 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 9.52%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.

 

