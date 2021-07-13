Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 128 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.

During the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares hit a yearly high of $147.31. The stock traded up 1.84% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.