Optical Cable Corp manufactures tight-buffered fiber optic & copper data communication cables, data communication connectivity solutions for enterprise markets, and customized solutions for specialty use & harsh environments. Its products and services include designs and customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, cabling, connectors, patch cords, assemblies, racks, cabinets, datacom enclosures, patch panels, faceplates, and multi-media boxes. The company supplies its products and services to industries such as the military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, broadcast, and oil & gas.