Range
4.5 - 4.66
Vol / Avg.
15K/43K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.15 - 6.85
Mkt Cap
36.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.62
P/E
5.38
EPS
0
Shares
7.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Optical Cable Corp manufactures tight-buffered fiber optic & copper data communication cables, data communication connectivity solutions for enterprise markets, and customized solutions for specialty use & harsh environments. Its products and services include designs and customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, cabling, connectors, patch cords, assemblies, racks, cabinets, datacom enclosures, patch panels, faceplates, and multi-media boxes. The company supplies its products and services to industries such as the military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, broadcast, and oil & gas.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.000
REV15.884M

Analyst Ratings

Optical Cable Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Optical Cable (OCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Optical Cable (NASDAQ: OCC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Optical Cable's (OCC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Optical Cable (OCC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Optical Cable

Q

Current Stock Price for Optical Cable (OCC)?

A

The stock price for Optical Cable (NASDAQ: OCC) is $4.69 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Optical Cable (OCC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 20, 2015 to stockholders of record on October 28, 2015.

Q

When is Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) reporting earnings?

A

Optical Cable’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 14, 2022.

Q

Is Optical Cable (OCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Optical Cable.

Q

What sector and industry does Optical Cable (OCC) operate in?

A

Optical Cable is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.