|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.000
|REV
|15.884M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Optical Cable (NASDAQ: OCC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Optical Cable’s space includes: Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL), Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS), Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) and Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX).
There is no analysis for Optical Cable
The stock price for Optical Cable (NASDAQ: OCC) is $4.69 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 20, 2015 to stockholders of record on October 28, 2015.
Optical Cable’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Optical Cable.
Optical Cable is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.