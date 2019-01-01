|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-07
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.180
|0.080
|-0.1000
|REV
|16.900M
|18.193M
|1.293M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Northern Technologies (NASDAQ: NTIC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Northern Technologies’s space includes: FutureFuel (NYSE:FF), Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON), Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM), Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) and Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ:ADES).
The latest price target for Northern Technologies (NASDAQ: NTIC) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on April 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting NTIC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.81% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Northern Technologies (NASDAQ: NTIC) is $13.24 last updated Today at 2:30:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 16, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.
Northern Technologies’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 7, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Northern Technologies.
Northern Technologies is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.