QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.24 - 13.24
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/9.5K
Div / Yield
0.28/2.07%
52 Wk
12.1 - 21.5
Mkt Cap
121.9M
Payout Ratio
27.32
Open
13.24
P/E
13.92
EPS
0.49
Shares
9.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 1:33PM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 7:22AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 8:21AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 5:00PM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 12:28PM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Apr 8, 2021, 8:05AM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Northern Technologies International Corp, or NTIC is a United States-based firm that develops and markets environmentally beneficial products and services worldwide either directly or through a network of joint ventures, distributors, and agents. It operates through two segments which include ZERUST and Nature-Tec. Its main business is providing corrosion prevention solutions that are marketed under the ZERUST brand. The company also sells a portfolio of bio-based and biodegradable (compostable) polymer resin compounds and finished products marketed under the Natur-Tec brand. The ZERUST brand generates a vast majority of the revenue for the company.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-07
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1800.080 -0.1000
REV16.900M18.193M1.293M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Northern Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northern Technologies (NTIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northern Technologies (NASDAQ: NTIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northern Technologies's (NTIC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Northern Technologies (NTIC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Northern Technologies (NASDAQ: NTIC) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on April 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting NTIC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.81% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Northern Technologies (NTIC)?

A

The stock price for Northern Technologies (NASDAQ: NTIC) is $13.24 last updated Today at 2:30:03 PM.

Q

Does Northern Technologies (NTIC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 16, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.

Q

When is Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) reporting earnings?

A

Northern Technologies’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 7, 2022.

Q

Is Northern Technologies (NTIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northern Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Northern Technologies (NTIC) operate in?

A

Northern Technologies is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.