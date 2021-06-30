 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 10:58am   Comments
This morning 132 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

  • The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).
  • The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ).
  • Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 185.97% to reach a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday are the following:

  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock hit a yearly high price of $806.50. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock made a new 52-week high of $591.80 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) stock set a new 52-week high of $400.47 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.16%.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stock hit a yearly high price of $492.10. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.
  • American Tower (NYSE:AMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $274.75 on Wednesday, moving down 0.45%.
  • Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $318.73 with a daily change of up 0.24%.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares were up 1.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $245.34.
  • Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $188.53 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.69%.
  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares were down 0.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $305.85 for a change of down 0.16%.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $68.63. Shares traded down 0.13%.
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $569.47 with a daily change of up 0.42%.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares were down 0.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $217.70 for a change of down 0.03%.
  • ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $247.79 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.18%.
  • Welltower (NYSE:WELL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.49%.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares hit $538.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.25%.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $412.64 on Wednesday, moving up 0.1%.
  • Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $371.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.95%.
  • Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $467.36 with a daily change of up 0.55%.
  • TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.77 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.5%.
  • Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.53. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session.
  • Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares set a new 52-week high of $180.44 on Wednesday, moving up 14.25%.
  • Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares were down 1.21% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.42 for a change of down 1.21%.
  • Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares were up 11.88% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.34 for a change of up 11.88%.
  • Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $59.23 with a daily change of up 1.13%.
  • Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.85 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.98%.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.28 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.87% for the day.
  • HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.69. The stock traded up 19.54% on the session.
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares were down 0.68% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $153.99 for a change of down 0.68%.
  • Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $81.46. Shares traded up 0.09%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.74. Shares traded up 0.25%.
  • Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) shares hit $106.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.89%.
  • Box (NYSE:BOX) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.69. The stock was up 3.39% for the day.
  • Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) shares were up 4.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.91.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.90. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.06. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
  • United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) shares hit $20.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%.
  • Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) shares were up 21.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.50.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.36 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.81%.
  • Buckle (NYSE:BKE) shares were up 5.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.60 for a change of up 5.14%.
  • Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.18 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.92%.
  • Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.83.
  • Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.43 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.62%.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares hit $45.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.83%.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) shares were up 2.22% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.16.
  • Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares were down 0.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $86.98 for a change of down 0.1%.
  • Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE:BTT) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.14. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
  • Frontline (NYSE:FRO) shares hit a yearly high of $9.12. The stock traded up 5.53% on the session.
  • WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares were up 12.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.34.
  • Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares hit a yearly high of $31.98. The stock traded up 11.59% on the session.
  • Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares hit $34.78 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.03%.
  • Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares were up 7.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.72 for a change of up 7.13%.
  • Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR) shares were up 1.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.17 for a change of up 1.95%.
  • Blackrock Credit (NYSE:BTZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.62. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.
  • Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) shares broke to $20.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.45%.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) shares broke to $14.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.15%.
  • Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares hit $83.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.4%.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE:EOS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.26. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
  • AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) shares were up 10.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.30.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPC) shares set a new yearly high of $10.02 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX:EIM) shares were up 0.29% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.76 for a change of up 0.29%.
  • Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (NYSE:JQC) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.80 on Wednesday, moving down 0.02%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NMCO) shares were up 0.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.48 for a change of up 0.06%.
  • Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.51 Wednesday. The stock was up 19.51% for the day.
  • Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.59 on Wednesday, moving up 0.67%.
  • Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.94 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.04%.
  • New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE:SNR) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.98 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.11%.
  • Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.88. Shares traded up 20.3%.
  • AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares set a new yearly high of $15.47 this morning. The stock was up 39.37% on the session.
  • Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTBB) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.50. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.58 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%.
  • Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NYSE:NID) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.97 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.52%.
  • Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.43 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.48%.
  • Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.27%.
  • Invesco Senior (NYSE:VVR) shares were down 0.11% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.49.
  • Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.9%.
  • PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE:GHY) shares hit a yearly high of $15.88. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.
  • Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGB) shares broke to $13.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%.
  • Sabine Royalty (NYSE:SBR) shares set a new yearly high of $39.98 this morning. The stock was up 1.17% on the session.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPI) shares set a new yearly high of $21.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.
  • Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $43.63 with a daily change of up 1.04%.
  • Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE:NQP) shares were down 0.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.14 for a change of down 0.13%.
  • Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.49. The stock was up 6.93% for the day.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:LEO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.04 with a daily change of up 0.56%.
  • Virtus AllianzGI (NYSE:NCV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.22. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
  • Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE:DSU) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.58 on Wednesday, moving up 0.26%.
  • First Trust High Income (NYSE:FSD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.84. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session.
  • Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE:PMO) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.21 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
  • Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE:FRA) shares were up 0.6% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.34 for a change of up 0.6%.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.79. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE:MHN) shares broke to $14.84 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%.
  • MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares were up 2.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.86 for a change of up 2.57%.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares hit $15.29 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE:NCZ) shares broke to $5.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:DSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.34 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.
  • Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) shares were up 9.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.59.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE:JRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.77. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
  • Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.05 on Wednesday, moving up 0.24%.
  • Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.53 on Wednesday, moving down 0.36%.
  • FTAC Parnassus (NASDAQ:FTPA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) shares set a new yearly high of $27.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
  • Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.10 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.77%.
  • Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%.
  • Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.35 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.41%.
  • BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.66 on Wednesday, moving up 2.98%.
  • Neuberger Berman (AMEX:NHS) shares hit a yearly high of $13.52. The stock traded down 0.4% on the session.
  • Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.89 on Wednesday, moving up 0.23%.
  • Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE:AIF) shares set a new yearly high of $15.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares broke to $10.73 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 11.39%.
  • Guggenheim Credit (NYSE:GGM) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.00.
  • USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.58 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.88%.
  • Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.45. The stock traded up 2.43% on the session.
  • Goodrich Petroleum (AMEX:GDP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.96 with a daily change of up 0.31%.
  • Blackstone Long-Short (NYSE:BGX) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.17 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%.
  • Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ:RMBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.87 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.27%.
  • MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) shares were down 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.69.
  • Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE:JSD) shares set a new yearly high of $15.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.
  • First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) shares were up 0.27% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.07.
  • United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) shares set a new yearly high of $37.71 this morning. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
  • Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE:IAE) shares broke to $9.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%.
  • PhenixFIN (NASDAQ:PFX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $42.99 with a daily change of down 1.16%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:EXD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.54 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.34%.
  • Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.25 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 185.97%.
  • RiverNorth Specialty (NYSE:RSF) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.74 Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) shares hit $15.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) shares hit a yearly high of $8.59. The stock traded up 4.25% on the session.
  • Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.75. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.
  • Mfs Intermediate High Inc (NYSE:CIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.22%.
  • North European Oil (NYSE:NRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.05 on Wednesday, moving up 3.13%.
  • Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) shares hit $28.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.02%.
  • MFS Special Value (NYSE:MFV) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.97 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares were up 121.24% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.50 for a change of up 121.24%.
  • Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) shares hit a yearly high of $13.01. The stock traded up 7.79% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

