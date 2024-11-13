Earnings Scheduled For November 13, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Davis Commodities DTCK is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• HIVE Digital Technologies HIVE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $25.69 million.
• Bitfarms BITF is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $76.69 million.
• Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $17.20 million.
• ARS Pharmaceuticals SPRY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $560 thousand.
• ProPhase Labs PRPH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $23.85 million.
• Jaguar Health JAGX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.37 per share on revenue of $3.94 million.
• LM Funding America LMFA is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.80 million.
• Hyzon Motors HYZN is expected to report quarterly loss at $6.50 per share on revenue of $2.50 million.
• Griffon GFF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $641.24 million.
• NETSOL Technologies NTWK is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Mersana Therapeutics MRSN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $7.53 million.
• Loar Holdings LOAR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $95.23 million.
• Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Liquidia LQDA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $4.19 million.
• Edible Garden EDBL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.71 million.
• Seres Therapeutics MCRB is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Kamada KMDA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $40.92 million.
• American Shared Hospital AMS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $7.53 million.
• Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $18.85 million.
• Wag Group PET is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $20.90 million.
• China Automotive Systems CAAS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Bitcoin Depot BTM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $138.85 million.
• Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. Common Stock SPMC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $21.05 million.
• Bakkt Hldgs BKKT is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $16.40 million.
• Creative Realities CREX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.90 million.
• Caesarstone CSTE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $119.60 million.
• Lucid Diagnostics LUCD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.13 million.
• Allurion Technologies ALUR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $8.73 million.
• PolyPid PYPD is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Radcom RDCM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $14.95 million.
• Broadwind BWEN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $36.80 million.
• Stratasys SSYS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $139.49 million.
• Sonida Senior Living SNDA is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Star Equity Hldgs STRR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $13.15 million.
• Enlight Renewable Energy ENLT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $84.32 million.
• Hut 8 HUT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $55.97 million.
• Riskified RSKD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $75.03 million.
• X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.69 million.
• Innoviz Technologies INVZ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.46 million.
• Paysafe PSFE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $423.07 million.
• Dole DOLE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
• Ceragon Networks CRNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $102.61 million.
• Gilat Satellite Networks GILT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $76.95 million.
• Tower Semiconductor TSEM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $370.32 million.
• Better Home & Finance BETR is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Hudbay Minerals HBM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $627.45 million.
• Loews L is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $18.77 billion.
• Acurx Pharmaceuticals ACXP is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Arcos Dorados Holdings ARCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
• Advanced Flower Capital AFCG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $12.15 million.
• mF International MFI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
• CyberArk Software CYBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $233.90 million.
• Venus Concept VERO is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $17.28 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Montana Technologies AIRJ is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• EZCORP EZPW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $288.24 million.
• Snail SNAL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $25.00 million.
• Stryve Foods SNAX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $6.26 million.
• FlexShopper FPAY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $35.11 million.
• Omeros OMER is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Afya AFYA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $154.20 million.
• NexGel NXGL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.09 million.
• 374Water SCWO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $500 thousand.
• scPharmaceuticals SCPH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $10.80 million.
• M-Tron Industries MPTI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $12.20 million.
• Smith Micro Software SMSI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $4.77 million.
• Safe Bulkers SB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $74.76 million.
• Bionano Genomics BNGO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $7.85 million.
• Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $3.90 million.
• Vaxart VXRT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $840 thousand.
• Worksport WKSP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.20 million.
• Canoo GOEV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $2.11 million.
• Tarsus Pharmaceuticals TARS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $42.58 million.
• Aytu BioPharma AYTU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $13.77 million.
• Durect DRRX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.97 million.
• Intellinetics INLX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.68 million.
• Talphera TLPH is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Acelyrin SLRN is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• CVD Equipment CVV is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Pure Cycle PCYO is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Aethlon Medical AEMD is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• DiaMedica Therapeutics DMAC is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Strata Skin Sciences SSKN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $8.54 million.
• Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.65 million.
• BioCardia BCDA is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Forian FORA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $4.81 million.
• Dada Nexus DADA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $335.39 million.
• Capricor Therapeutics CAPR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $3.58 million.
• icad ICAD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.52 million.
• Complete Solaria CSLR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $12.00 million.
• Oncology Institute TOI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $107.54 million.
• StandardAero SARO is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Valhi VHI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $16.57 million.
• Biofrontera BFRI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $10.01 million.
• Xos XOS is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $23.40 million.
• Intellicheck IDN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.78 million.
• Quantum QMCO is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $72.70 million.
• Stardust Power SDST is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Owlet OWLT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $22.46 million.
• Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $11.10 million.
• Spruce Power Holding SPRU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $22.82 million.
• BrightView Hldgs BV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $723.19 million.
• Ontrak OTRK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.50 per share on revenue of $2.60 million.
• Tenon Medical TNON is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.23 per share on revenue of $1.19 million.
• Sow Good SOWG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.04 million.
• PAVmed PAVM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $1.09 million.
• WidePoint WYY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $28.64 million.
• OptimizeRx OPRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $25.00 million.
• Ecopetrol EC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $7.83 billion.
• Harrow HROW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $53.46 million.
• Kulicke & Soffa Indus KLIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $180.01 million.
• Alvotech ALVO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $89.00 million.
• Cisco Systems CSCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $13.77 billion.
• Boxlight BOXL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $41.06 million.
• Hillenbrand HI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $792.98 million.
• Tetra Tech TTEK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
• Sonos SONO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $249.50 million.
• KORU Medical Systems KRMD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.68 million.
• PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Portfolio Ballast ETF PBL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $142.01 million.
• FrontView REIT FVR is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• electroCore ECOR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $6.49 million.
• Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $76.28 million.
• Beazer Homes USA BZH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $774.56 million.
• KULR Tech Gr KULR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.41 million.
• NextNav NN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.10 million.
• ESS Tech GWH is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.33 per share on revenue of $6.04 million.
• Anterix ATEX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.75 million.
• Kayne Anderson BDC KBDC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $51.01 million.
• J&J Snack Foods JJSF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $431.75 million.
• DLocal DLO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $183.04 million.
• Ibotta IBTA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $94.01 million.
• Helmerich & Payne HP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $691.81 million.
• Cia Energetica DE Minas CIG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
• Digi Intl DGII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $104.08 million.
• Adecoagro AGRO is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• BRF BRFS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.
• Cosan CSAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $7.30 billion.
• ImmuCell ICCC is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Gladstone Cap GLAD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $24.08 million.
• Nu Holdings NU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.
