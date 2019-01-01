Better Home & Finance Stock (NASDAQ:BETR), Quotes and News Summary

|Open0.419
|Close0.412
|Vol / Avg.1.843M / 9.762M
|Mkt Cap309.048M
|Day Range0.410 - 0.423
|52 Wk Range0.405 - 1.980
Better Home & Finance Stock (NASDAQ: BETR) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open0.419
|Close0.412
|Vol / Avg.1.843M / 9.762M
|Mkt Cap309.048M
|Day Range0.410 - 0.423
|52 Wk Range0.405 - 1.980
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2017-11-16
|Berenberg
|-
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
|Announces
|-
|5.00
|2017-11-08
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
|William Chappell
|Downgrades
|BuyHold
|-
|-
|-
|2017-10-30
|Jefferies
|Akshay Jagdale
|Maintains
|Buy
|Lowers
|12.00
|10.00
|2017-09-27
|Credit Suisse
|Jason West
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Lowers
|9.00
|7.00
You can purchase shares of Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ: BETR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Better Home & Finance.
The latest price target for Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ: BETR) was reported by Berenberg on Thursday, November 16, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting BETR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1093.32% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ: BETR) is $0.419 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 10:39 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Better Home & Finance.
Better Home & Finance’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Better Home & Finance.
Better Home & Finance is in the Financial Services sector and Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
