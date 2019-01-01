Better Home & Finance Holding Co
(NASDAQ:BETR)
$0.419
0.009[2.20%]
Last update: 6:39PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$0.419
0[0.00%]
Open0.419Close0.412
Vol / Avg.1.843M / 9.762MMkt Cap309.048M
Day Range0.410 - 0.42352 Wk Range0.405 - 1.980

Better Home & Finance Stock (NASDAQ:BETR), Quotes and News Summary

Better Home & Finance Stock (NASDAQ: BETR) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open0.419Close0.412
Vol / Avg.1.843M / 9.762MMkt Cap309.048M
Day Range0.410 - 0.42352 Wk Range0.405 - 1.980
Lisa Levin - Sep 19, 2023, 5:59AM
Lisa Levin - Aug 31, 2023, 8:13AM
Lisa Levin - Aug 30, 2023, 10:37AM
Lisa Levin - Aug 28, 2023, 5:42AM
Chris Katje - Aug 25, 2023, 4:17PM
Lisa Levin - Aug 25, 2023, 1:32PM
Lisa Levin - Aug 25, 2023, 8:27AM

Earnings

Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2017-11-16Berenberg-Initiates Coverage OnHoldAnnounces-5.00
2017-11-08SunTrust Robinson HumphreyWilliam ChappellDowngradesBuyHold---
2017-10-30JefferiesAkshay JagdaleMaintainsBuyLowers12.0010.00
2017-09-27Credit SuisseJason WestMaintainsNeutralLowers9.007.00
Q

How do I buy Better Home & Finance (BETR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ: BETR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Better Home & Finance's (BETR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Better Home & Finance.

Q

What is the target price for Better Home & Finance (BETR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ: BETR) was reported by Berenberg on Thursday, November 16, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting BETR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1093.32% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Better Home & Finance (BETR)?

A

The stock price for Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ: BETR) is $0.419 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 10:39 PM UTC.

Q

Does Better Home & Finance (BETR) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Better Home & Finance.

Q

When is Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) reporting earnings?

A

Better Home & Finance’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Q

Is Better Home & Finance (BETR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Better Home & Finance.

Q

What sector and industry does Better Home & Finance (BETR) operate in?

A

Better Home & Finance is in the Financial Services sector and Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

