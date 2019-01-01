|Q1 2021
You can purchase shares of Worksport (NASDAQ: WKSP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Worksport’s space includes: Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT), Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA), Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS), Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI).
The latest price target for Worksport (NASDAQ: WKSP) was reported by Maxim Group on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting WKSP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 229.12% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Worksport (NASDAQ: WKSP) is $2.4307 last updated Today at 4:44:27 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Worksport.
Worksport’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Worksport.
Worksport is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.