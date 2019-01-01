QQQ
Range
2.42 - 2.52
Vol / Avg.
49K/209.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 9.09
Mkt Cap
41M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.43
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
16.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Worksport Ltd is engaged in the business of auto parts manufacturing. The company designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. Tonneau covers are useful aftermarket accessories that provide security and protection for cargo to personal pickup truck owners. Its products line consists of SC (Soft Cover) SC3, SC3pro and TC (Tough Cover) TC3 lines.

Earnings

Q1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Worksport Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Worksport (WKSP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Worksport (NASDAQ: WKSP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Worksport's (WKSP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Worksport (WKSP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Worksport (NASDAQ: WKSP) was reported by Maxim Group on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting WKSP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 229.12% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Worksport (WKSP)?

A

The stock price for Worksport (NASDAQ: WKSP) is $2.4307 last updated Today at 4:44:27 PM.

Q

Does Worksport (WKSP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Worksport.

Q

When is Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) reporting earnings?

A

Worksport’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Worksport (WKSP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Worksport.

Q

What sector and industry does Worksport (WKSP) operate in?

A

Worksport is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.