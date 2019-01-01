QQQ
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 7:11AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Sow Good Inc is engaged in manufacturing and marketing freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, and soups.

Sow Good Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sow Good (SOWG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sow Good (OTCQB: SOWG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sow Good's (SOWG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sow Good.

Q

What is the target price for Sow Good (SOWG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sow Good

Q

Current Stock Price for Sow Good (SOWG)?

A

The stock price for Sow Good (OTCQB: SOWG) is $2.1999 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:13:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sow Good (SOWG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sow Good.

Q

When is Sow Good (OTCQB:SOWG) reporting earnings?

A

Sow Good does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sow Good (SOWG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sow Good.

Q

What sector and industry does Sow Good (SOWG) operate in?

A

Sow Good is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.