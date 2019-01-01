QQQ
Range
3.77 - 4.4
Vol / Avg.
12.7K/12.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 6.68
Mkt Cap
520.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
122.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
374Water Inc is a social impact, cleantech company located in Durham, North Carolina. It offers an innovative technology that enables a circular economy and creation of a world without waste. Its mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. The company applies cutting-edge science and engineering to recover resources from the wastes to keep drinking water clean.

374Water Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 374Water (SCWO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 374Water (OTCQB: SCWO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 374Water's (SCWO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 374Water.

Q

What is the target price for 374Water (SCWO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 374Water

Q

Current Stock Price for 374Water (SCWO)?

A

The stock price for 374Water (OTCQB: SCWO) is $4.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:33:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 374Water (SCWO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 374Water.

Q

When is 374Water (OTCQB:SCWO) reporting earnings?

A

374Water does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 374Water (SCWO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 374Water.

Q

What sector and industry does 374Water (SCWO) operate in?

A

374Water is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.