Earnings Scheduled For January 26, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Nokia NOK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $7.20 billion.

• SAP SAP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $9.29 billion.

• STMicroelectronics STM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $4.41 billion.

• OSI Systems OSIS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $296.84 million.

• East West Bancorp EWBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $587.68 million.

• Nucor NUE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.19 per share on revenue of $8.43 billion.

• Mastercard MA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $5.79 billion.

• World Acceptance WRLD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $151.44 million.

• NetScout Systems NTCT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $239.86 million.

• Webster Finl WBS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $595.48 million.

• Marsh & McLennan MMC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $5.20 billion.

• Sherwin-Williams SHW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $5.26 billion.

• Comcast CMCSA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $30.31 billion.

• T. Rowe Price Gr TROW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• JetBlue Airways JBLU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• Mobileye Global MBLY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $535.82 million.

• American Airlines Group AAL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $13.20 billion.

• Archer-Daniels Midland ADM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $25.41 billion.

• Global X Guru Index ETF GURU is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $6.91 million.

• Old Republic Intl ORI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• Southwest Airlines LUV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $6.19 billion.

• CNX Resources CNX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $495.80 million.

• Northrop Grumman NOC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.57 per share on revenue of $9.66 billion.

• Xerox Holdings XRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Valero Energy VLO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.37 per share on revenue of $43.39 billion.

• Eagle Materials EXP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $534.54 million.

• Applied Industrial AIT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $996.47 million.

• McCormick & Co MKC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Amalgamated Financial AMAL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $72.85 million.

• Xcel Energy XEL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.

• Virtu Financial VIRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $295.36 million.

• Blackstone BX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.

• Alaska Air Gr ALK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.

• Murphy Oil MUR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $862.40 million.

• Dow DOW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $12.01 billion.

• LSI Industries LYTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $118.49 million.

• MarineMax HZO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $509.58 million.

• MiX Telematics MIXT is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Carpenter Tech CRS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $528.00 million.

• Heritage Financial HFWA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $69.09 million.

• First Merchants FRME is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $179.08 million.

• Valley National VLY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $527.52 million.

• Bread Financial Holdings BFH is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.97 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• First Foundation FFWM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $95.94 million.

• GasLog Partners GLOP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $96.25 million.

• Lakeland Bancorp LBAI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $90.09 million.

• Rockwell Automation ROK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Pacific Premier Bancorp PPBI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $186.53 million.

• ConnectOne Bancorp CNOB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $80.46 million.

• First of Long Island FLIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $32.13 million.

• First Citizens BancShares FCNCA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $21.77 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Berkshire Hills Bancorp BHLB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $97.44 million.

• Independent Bank IBCP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $41.94 million.

• OFG Bancorp OFG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $130.51 million.

• Kearny Financial KRNY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $45.76 million.

• Tractor Supply TSCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.

• Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $110.80 million.

• S&T Bancorp STBA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $100.11 million.

• West Bancorp WTBA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $24.90 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Citizens CIA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $350.47 million.

• L3Harris Technologies LHX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.

• Fair Isaac FICO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.18 per share on revenue of $344.29 million.

• CVRx CVRX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $6.98 million.

• Eastern Bankshares EBC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $170.72 million.

• WR Berkley WRB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• Knight-Swift KNX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Intel INTC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $14.45 billion.

• Robert Half International RHI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.

• Hilltop Holdings HTH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $125.68 million.

• Seacoast Banking SBCF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $134.68 million.

• Eastman Chemical EMN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.

• Glacier Bancorp GBCI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $215.52 million.

• PacWest Banc PACW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $376.23 million.

• Federated Hermes FHI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $385.56 million.

• Associated Banc ASB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $347.47 million.

• MidWestOne Financial Gr MOFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $49.62 million.

• Weyerhaeuser WY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Midland States Bancorp MSBI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $81.93 million.

• KLA KLAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.08 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• First Interstate BancSys FIBK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $313.35 million.

• ResMed RMD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $994.02 million.

• Primis Finl FRST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $27.64 million.

• Bancorp TBBK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $72.72 million.

• AppFolio APPF is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $117.67 million.

• GSI Technology GSIT is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• WSFS Financial WSFS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $187.23 million.

• South Plains Financial SPFI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $51.39 million.

• Third Coast Bancshares TCBX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $34.21 million.

• Matthews International MATW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $431.60 million.

• SB Finl Gr SBFG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $10.10 million.

• Colony Bankcorp CBAN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $29.67 million.

• SouthState SSB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $447.25 million.

• First Financial Bancor FFBC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $198.80 million.

• USCB Financial Holdings USCB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $18.99 million.

• Visa V is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $7.70 billion.

• First Western Financial MYFW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $29.92 million.

• Byline Bancorp BY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $84.87 million.

• Arthur J. Gallagher AJG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Ameris ABCB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $281.12 million.

• Olin OLN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• Axos Financial AX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $217.87 million.

• Strattec Security STRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $120.99 million.

• Flushing Financial FFIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $60.01 million.

