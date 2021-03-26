 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 10:26am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 108 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Facts of Interest:

  • UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
  • BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw the largest move of the companies, as it moved 312.24% to hit a new 52-week high.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

  • UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $374.37 with a daily change of up 0.16%.
  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares were up 0.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $299.50 for a change of up 0.45%.
  • Linde (NYSE:LIN) shares hit a yearly high of $276.20. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
  • Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) shares set a new yearly high of $189.56 this morning. The stock was up 2.1% on the session.
  • 3M (NYSE:MMM) stock hit a yearly high price of $193.99. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
  • Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) shares hit $368.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.
  • Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) shares were up 0.82% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.08 for a change of up 0.82%.
  • Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) shares hit $224.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.55%.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.
  • Waste Management (NYSE:WM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $128.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.69%.
  • General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) shares hit $180.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.24%.
  • PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) shares hit $153.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.55%.
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares set a new 52-week high of $499.09 on Friday, moving up 0.36%.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) stock made a new 52-week high of $88.08 Friday. The stock was up 1.57% for the day.
  • Lennar (NYSE:LEN) shares hit a yearly high of $101.92. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session.
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares hit a yearly high of $270.37. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.
  • AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1,392.02. Shares traded up 1.19%.
  • AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) shares were up 0.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.15.
  • Nucor (NYSE:NUE) stock hit a yearly high price of $78.19. The stock was up 5.8% for the day.
  • Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) shares were up 5.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $365.04 for a change of up 5.14%.
  • POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares hit $70.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.91%.
  • Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.29 on Friday morning, moving up 0.39%.
  • Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) shares hit a yearly high of $6.70. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.
  • Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares set a new yearly high of $138.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.
  • Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) shares set a new 52-week high of $148.40 on Friday, moving up 1.25%.
  • KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) shares broke to $47.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.03%.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $32.01. Shares traded up 0.84%.
  • Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) shares broke to $61.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%.
  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.84 Friday. The stock was up 7.2% for the day.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) stock hit a yearly high price of $105.16. The stock was up 1.57% for the day.
  • Celanese (NYSE:CE) shares were up 2.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $155.21 for a change of up 2.5%.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) shares were up 0.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $147.46.
  • Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) shares were up 2.05% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.39.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares were up 0.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.67 for a change of up 0.76%.
  • Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) shares set a new 52-week high of $196.07 on Friday, moving up 1.48%.
  • PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.42 Friday. The stock was up 1.76% for the day.
  • RH (NYSE:RH) stock made a new 52-week high of $575.00 Friday. The stock was up 8.52% for the day.
  • Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) shares hit $125.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.0%.
  • Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $111.61 with a daily change of up 1.1%.
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%.
  • AECOM (NYSE:ACM) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.28. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.
  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares set a new yearly high of $16.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.
  • UGI (NYSE:UGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.05 on Friday, moving up 0.14%.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) shares hit $165.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.36%.
  • Genpact (NYSE:G) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.07 on Friday, moving up 1.44%.
  • Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) shares set a new 52-week high of $214.54 on Friday, moving up 0.27%.
  • BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) stock made a new 52-week high of $85.30 Friday. The stock was up 4.78% for the day.
  • Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) shares were up 0.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $150.76.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) shares were up 0.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.65.
  • KT (NYSE:KT) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.43. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.
  • SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.71 on Friday, moving up 3.03%.
  • Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) shares were up 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $112.31.
  • KBR (NYSE:KBR) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.04 on Friday, moving up 3.38%.
  • Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) shares set a new yearly high of $94.82 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.38%.
  • TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.80 on Friday, moving up 0.74%.
  • Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) stock set a new 52-week high of $147.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%.
  • Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.16. The stock was up 4.25% for the day.
  • LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) stock set a new 52-week high of $149.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.44%.
  • H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) shares broke to $63.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.03%.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares were up 0.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $91.50.
  • Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $55.20.
  • Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.50 Friday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
  • Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $39.43 with a daily change of up 5.85%.
  • Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) shares hit a yearly high of $49.46. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
  • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.95 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.45%.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares hit $14.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.23%.
  • Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares broke to $51.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.59%.
  • Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares set a new yearly high of $47.83 this morning. The stock was up 6.31% on the session.
  • Ballys (NYSE:BALY) shares hit a yearly high of $75.00. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares hit $13.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%.
  • GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) shares were up 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.25.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.35 on Friday morning, moving up 0.81%.
  • Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares were down 4.37% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.09.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares set a new yearly high of $15.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.
  • Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) shares were up 1.28% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.04 for a change of up 1.28%.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) shares hit $26.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 30.31%.
  • Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $42.43. Shares traded up 1.84%.
  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares hit $57.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.38%.
  • Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.03 on Friday, moving up 0.08%.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares hit a yearly high of $31.10. The stock traded up 3.36% on the session.
  • PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
  • Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares set a new 52-week high of $61.73 on Friday, moving up 6.21%.
  • Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.67. The stock traded up 1.8% on the session.
  • Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.
  • BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.21 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.11%.
  • Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.41. The stock was up 1.88% for the day.
  • IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares broke to $23.16 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.42%.
  • Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.09 with a daily change of up 3.25%.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.82 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $7.43 with a daily change of up 1.55%.
  • Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE:BGT) shares were up 0.64% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.66 for a change of up 0.64%.
  • Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.07 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%.
  • First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) shares were up 2.15% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.00.
  • Pacific Mercantile (NASDAQ:PMBC) shares hit a yearly high of $9.40. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
  • Blackstone/GSO (NYSE:BSL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.38. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.
  • First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.07 on Friday, moving up 0.84%.
  • 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 34.93%.
  • Voya Global Advantage (NYSE:IGA) shares set a new yearly high of $9.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.
  • USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.20 on Friday, moving up 4.07%.
  • Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares set a new yearly high of $7.40 this morning. The stock was up 16.14% on the session.
  • Lixiang Education Holding (NASDAQ:LXEH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.38%.
  • Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares were up 51.47% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.64.
  • Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.00. The stock was up 312.24% for the day.
  • Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.45. The stock traded up 2.8% on the session.
  • Delaware Investments Div (NYSE:DDF) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.18 Friday. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.
  • Voya Natural Resources (NYSE:IRR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.33. Shares traded up 9.02%.
  • BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) shares set a new yearly high of $7.95 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

