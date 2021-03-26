Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 108 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Facts of Interest:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.

(NYSE:UNH) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high. BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:BBQ) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high. Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw the largest move of the companies, as it moved 312.24% to hit a new 52-week high.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $374.37 with a daily change of up 0.16%.

(NYSE:HD) shares were up 0.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $299.50 for a change of up 0.45%. Linde (NYSE:LIN) shares hit a yearly high of $276.20. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.

(NYSE:LOW) shares set a new yearly high of $189.56 this morning. The stock was up 2.1% on the session. 3M (NYSE:MMM) stock hit a yearly high price of $193.99. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.

(NYSE:ANTM) shares hit $368.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%. Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) shares were up 0.82% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.08 for a change of up 0.82%.

(NYSE:ITW) shares hit $224.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.55%. Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.

(NYSE:WM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $128.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.69%. General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) shares hit $180.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.24%.

(NYSE:PPG) shares hit $153.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.55%. O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares set a new 52-week high of $499.09 on Friday, moving up 0.36%.

(NYSE:DHI) stock made a new 52-week high of $88.08 Friday. The stock was up 1.57% for the day. Lennar (NYSE:LEN) shares hit a yearly high of $101.92. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session.

(NYSE:ROK) shares hit a yearly high of $270.37. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session. AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1,392.02. Shares traded up 1.19%.

(NYSE:ABC) shares were up 0.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.15. Nucor (NYSE:NUE) stock hit a yearly high price of $78.19. The stock was up 5.8% for the day.

(NYSE:UI) shares were up 5.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $365.04 for a change of up 5.14%. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares hit $70.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.91%.

(NYSE:QSR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.29 on Friday morning, moving up 0.39%. Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) shares hit a yearly high of $6.70. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.

(NYSE:DOV) shares set a new yearly high of $138.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) shares set a new 52-week high of $148.40 on Friday, moving up 1.25%.

(NYSE:KB) shares broke to $47.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.03%. Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $32.01. Shares traded up 0.84%.

(NYSE:CAH) shares broke to $61.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%. L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.84 Friday. The stock was up 7.2% for the day.

(NASDAQ:EXPD) stock hit a yearly high price of $105.16. The stock was up 1.57% for the day. Celanese (NYSE:CE) shares were up 2.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $155.21 for a change of up 2.5%.

(NYSE:MAA) shares were up 0.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $147.46. Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) shares were up 2.05% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.39.

(NASDAQ:ACGL) shares were up 0.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.67 for a change of up 0.76%. Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) shares set a new 52-week high of $196.07 on Friday, moving up 1.48%.

(NYSE:PHM) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.42 Friday. The stock was up 1.76% for the day. RH (NYSE:RH) stock made a new 52-week high of $575.00 Friday. The stock was up 8.52% for the day.

(NYSE:ALLE) shares hit $125.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.0%. Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $111.61 with a daily change of up 1.1%.

(NYSE:AMH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.28. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AGNC) shares set a new yearly high of $16.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session. UGI (NYSE:UGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.05 on Friday, moving up 0.14%.

(NYSE:CSL) shares hit $165.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.36%. Genpact (NYSE:G) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.07 on Friday, moving up 1.44%.

(NASDAQ:CASY) shares set a new 52-week high of $214.54 on Friday, moving up 0.27%. BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) stock made a new 52-week high of $85.30 Friday. The stock was up 4.78% for the day.

(NYSE:AMG) shares were up 0.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $150.76. First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) shares were up 0.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.65.

(NYSE:KT) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.43. The stock was up 1.47% for the day. SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.71 on Friday, moving up 3.03%.

(NASDAQ:LOPE) shares were up 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $112.31. KBR (NYSE:KBR) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.04 on Friday, moving up 3.38%.

(NASDAQ:ENSG) shares set a new yearly high of $94.82 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session. National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.38%.

(NASDAQ:TTEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.80 on Friday, moving up 0.74%. Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) stock set a new 52-week high of $147.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%.

(NYSE:CMC) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.16. The stock was up 4.25% for the day. LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) stock set a new 52-week high of $149.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.44%.

(NYSE:FUL) shares broke to $63.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.03%. ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares were up 0.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $91.50.

(NASDAQ:CENT) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $55.20. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.50 Friday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.

(NYSE:OMI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $39.43 with a daily change of up 5.85%. Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) shares hit a yearly high of $49.46. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BLMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.95 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.45%. Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares hit $14.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.23%.

(NASDAQ:PLAY) shares broke to $51.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.59%. Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares set a new yearly high of $47.83 this morning. The stock was up 6.31% on the session.

(NYSE:BALY) shares hit a yearly high of $75.00. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session. COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares hit $13.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%.

(NASDAQ:GNMK) shares were up 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.25. BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.35 on Friday morning, moving up 0.81%.

(NYSE:CYH) shares were down 4.37% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.09. Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares set a new yearly high of $15.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.

(NYSE:TGP) shares were up 1.28% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.04 for a change of up 1.28%. MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) shares hit $26.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 30.31%.

(NYSE:EIG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $42.43. Shares traded up 1.84%. Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares hit $57.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.38%.

(NYSE:RNP) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.03 on Friday, moving up 0.08%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares hit a yearly high of $31.10. The stock traded up 3.36% on the session.

(NYSE:PHK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%. Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares set a new 52-week high of $61.73 on Friday, moving up 6.21%.

(NASDAQ:ALTA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.67. The stock traded up 1.8% on the session. Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.

(NYSE:BIT) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.21 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.11%. Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.41. The stock was up 1.88% for the day.

(NYSE:IDT) shares broke to $23.16 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.42%. Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.09 with a daily change of up 3.25%.

(NYSE:HPF) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.82 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%. Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $7.43 with a daily change of up 1.55%.

(NYSE:BGT) shares were up 0.64% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.66 for a change of up 0.64%. Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.07 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%.

(NASDAQ:MYFW) shares were up 2.15% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.00. Pacific Mercantile (NASDAQ:PMBC) shares hit a yearly high of $9.40. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.

(NYSE:BSL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.38. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session. First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.07 on Friday, moving up 0.84%.

(NASDAQ:ATNF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 34.93%. Voya Global Advantage (NYSE:IGA) shares set a new yearly high of $9.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.

(NYSE:USDP) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.20 on Friday, moving up 4.07%. Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares set a new yearly high of $7.40 this morning. The stock was up 16.14% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LXEH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.38%. Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares were up 51.47% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.64.

(NASDAQ:WAFU) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.00. The stock was up 312.24% for the day. Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.45. The stock traded up 2.8% on the session.

(NYSE:DDF) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.18 Friday. The stock was down 0.79% for the day. Voya Natural Resources (NYSE:IRR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.33. Shares traded up 9.02%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.