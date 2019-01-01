QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.05 - 12.5
Mkt Cap
73.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
12.37
EPS
0.73
Shares
13.3M
Outstanding
Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd is a private primary and secondary education service provider in Lishui City, Zhejiang Province. Its private education services primarily include primary and middle school education from grade 1 to grade 9. The company also offer high school education services at its High School Division.

Lixiang Education Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lixiang Education Holding (LXEH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lixiang Education Holding (NASDAQ: LXEH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lixiang Education Holding's (LXEH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lixiang Education Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Lixiang Education Holding (LXEH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lixiang Education Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Lixiang Education Holding (LXEH)?

A

The stock price for Lixiang Education Holding (NASDAQ: LXEH) is $5.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lixiang Education Holding (LXEH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lixiang Education Holding.

Q

When is Lixiang Education Holding (NASDAQ:LXEH) reporting earnings?

A

Lixiang Education Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lixiang Education Holding (LXEH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lixiang Education Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Lixiang Education Holding (LXEH) operate in?

A

Lixiang Education Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.