Range
2.96 - 3.14
Vol / Avg.
4.9K/21.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.55 - 21
Mkt Cap
13.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.96
P/E
19.06
EPS
0
Shares
4.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Wah Fu Education Group Ltd is involved in providing online exam preparation services and related technology solutions and also produces online training course materials in China. It develops online educational materials that are offered through the cloud and that can be used for a wide range of purposes, such as standard examination preparation, professional training, and interactive programs for educational purposes other than exam preparation. Its segments are Online education services, and Technological development and operation service. The company generates maximum revenue from the Online education services segment.

Wah Fu Education Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wah Fu Education Group (WAFU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ: WAFU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wah Fu Education Group's (WAFU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Wah Fu Education Group (WAFU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wah Fu Education Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Wah Fu Education Group (WAFU)?

A

The stock price for Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ: WAFU) is $2.965 last updated Today at 4:19:12 PM.

Q

Does Wah Fu Education Group (WAFU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wah Fu Education Group.

Q

When is Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) reporting earnings?

A

Wah Fu Education Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wah Fu Education Group (WAFU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wah Fu Education Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Wah Fu Education Group (WAFU) operate in?

A

Wah Fu Education Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.