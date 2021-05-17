Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 131 companies set new 52-week highs.
Areas of Significance:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).
- Data Storage was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) traded up 11.02% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.
- Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $164.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.34%.
- AT&T (NYSE:T) shares hit $33.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.61%.
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.39 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.17%.
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares were up 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.57.
- Citigroup (NYSE:C) shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $76.95.
- Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares broke to $72.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%.
- Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares set a new yearly high of $190.34 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.70 on Monday morning, moving up 0.39%.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares set a new yearly high of $99.96 this morning. The stock was down 0.05% on the session.
- Dow (NYSE:DOW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $70.62 with a daily change of up 0.13%.
- Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares set a new 52-week high of $109.87 on Monday, moving up 0.16%.
- National Grid (NYSE:NGG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.22 on Monday morning, moving up 0.26%.
- Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.12 Monday. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.
- T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $192.12 with a daily change of down 0.47%.
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.54 with a daily change of up 0.08%.
- Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) shares broke to $34.78 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.15%.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares were up 0.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $174.54 for a change of up 0.46%.
- Orange (NYSE:ORAN) shares hit $13.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.24%.
- Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) shares hit a yearly high of $26.20. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.
- Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $104.28 on Monday morning, moving up 0.83%.
- Coca-Cola Europacific (NYSE:CCEP) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.86 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.98%.
- Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) shares set a new yearly high of $10.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.3% on the session.
- Hess (NYSE:HES) stock made a new 52-week high of $85.35 Monday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
- International Paper (NYSE:IP) shares set a new yearly high of $63.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
- ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.89 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.4%.
- Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) shares were up 0.5% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.60 for a change of up 0.5%.
- CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%.
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $101.24 with a daily change of up 3.08%.
- KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.48 on Monday, moving down 0.47%.
- Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.71 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.56%.
- Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) shares were down 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.58.
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares set a new 52-week high of $84.64 on Monday, moving up 0.2%.
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $130.07. Shares traded down 0.3%.
- Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) shares set a new yearly high of $35.12 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.63. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.
- WestRock (NYSE:WRK) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.14. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) shares were up 0.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.65.
- LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $51.08. Shares traded down 0.45%.
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.38. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.
- Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $160.65. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
- Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $43.22. Shares traded up 1.01%.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $181.46. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.
- Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.23%.
- Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.99 on Monday, moving down 0.16%.
- Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) shares hit a yearly high of $124.89. The stock traded down 0.39% on the session.
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.66. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
- Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $81.60. Shares traded up 0.33%.
- Unum (NYSE:UNM) shares hit $30.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.39%.
- EQT (NYSE:EQT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.53. The stock traded up 3.6% on the session.
- PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) shares hit $46.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
- ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.43. Shares traded up 0.08%.
- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) shares were up 0.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.69.
- I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $67.90. Shares traded up 4.08%.
- Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) shares were down 0.1% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.84 for a change of down 0.1%.
- H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $24.76. Shares traded up 0.16%.
- Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
- American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) stock hit a yearly high price of $150.98. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.
- Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.88. The stock traded down 0.73% on the session.
- Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares were down 0.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.14.
- Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares were up 1.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.21.
- Medifast (NYSE:MED) shares set a new yearly high of $304.89 this morning. The stock was up 2.62% on the session.
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares were up 1.58% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.23.
- J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) shares set a new 52-week high of $174.93 on Monday, moving up 0.56%.
- Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.40.
- Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $141.67 on Monday morning, moving up 11.02%.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) shares were down 0.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.93.
- Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $99.24 with a daily change of up 0.16%.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $42.47 with a daily change of up 1.77%.
- Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) shares were down 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $74.95.
- Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.15%.
- Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $71.37. Shares traded up 1.09%.
- Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) shares broke to $19.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.44%.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $36.16. Shares traded up 1.15%.
- Universal (NYSE:UVV) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $60.00. Shares traded up 0.13%.
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares hit a yearly high of $20.20. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session.
- Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) shares hit a yearly high of $43.60. The stock traded down 0.32% on the session.
- CTS (NYSE:CTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.50. The stock traded up 6.67% on the session.
- Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.76. Shares traded up 3.25%.
- Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%.
- Central Secs (AMEX:CET) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.
- Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE:KYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.05 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.13%.
- Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares were up 1.5% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.49 for a change of up 1.5%.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.97 on Monday morning, moving up 0.42%.
- Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares hit a yearly high of $24.22. The stock traded up 2.13% on the session.
- John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.32%.
- Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $9.26. Shares traded up 2.19%.
- Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) shares hit a yearly high of $24.34. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares were up 10.29% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.45 for a change of up 10.29%.
- IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.27.
- Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC) shares hit a yearly high of $33.54. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.
- Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.29 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.
- Verso (NYSE:VRS) shares were up 3.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.17.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.55. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.
- A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $52.70 with a daily change of up 8.5%.
- Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.22 with a daily change of down 0.95%.
- CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.18%.
- Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MIY) shares were up 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.72.
- Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) shares were up 2.6% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.88.
- Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) shares set a new yearly high of $31.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.92% on the session.
- MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.39 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.67. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
- Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ:CRESY) shares set a new yearly high of $7.18 this morning. The stock was up 3.43% on the session.
- Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $8.20 with a daily change of down 1.22%.
- Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) shares broke to $27.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.21%.
- Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) shares hit a yearly high of $28.51. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.
- EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.21. The stock traded up 2.45% on the session.
- Trilogy Metals (AMEX:TMQ) shares set a new yearly high of $2.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
- Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.95. The stock was up 2.88% for the day.
- First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) shares set a new yearly high of $7.81 this morning. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
- Barings Corporate (NYSE:MCI) shares were up 0.13% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.32.
- ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) shares were up 1.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.46.
- Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.99. The stock traded up 1.9% on the session.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.22 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.16%.
- Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX:NML) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.79 on Monday, moving 0.0% (flat).
- San Juan Basin Royalty (NYSE:SJT) shares were up 3.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.57.
- Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ:BOCH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.35. Shares traded down 0.46%.
- First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) shares set a new yearly high of $13.11 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.
- Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) shares broke to $11.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
- ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.39. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.
- Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE:NTG) shares hit a yearly high of $28.84. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.
- Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) shares were up 3.88% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.50.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.46 Monday. The stock was up 2.45% for the day.
- First Trust New Opps (NYSE:FPL) shares hit a yearly high of $5.77. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.
- Cohen & Steers MLP Inc (NYSE:MIE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.78 on Monday morning, moving up 0.27%.
- High Income Securities (NYSE:PCF) shares were up 0.31% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.87.
- Tortoise Power & Energy (NYSE:TPZ) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.99. Shares traded up 0.54%.
- Macquarie/First Trust Glb (NYSE:MFD) shares were up 1.71% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.12 for a change of up 1.71%.
- European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) shares hit a yearly high of $11.64. The stock traded down 0.61% on the session.
- Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) shares broke to $15.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.71%.
- MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.96 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.75 with a daily change of up 3.65%.
Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.
