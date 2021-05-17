 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 131 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).
  • Data Storage was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) traded up 11.02% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.
  • Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:
  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $164.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.34%.
  • AT&T (NYSE:T) shares hit $33.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.61%.
  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.39 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.17%.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares were up 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.57.
  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $76.95.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares broke to $72.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%.
  • Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares set a new yearly high of $190.34 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.70 on Monday morning, moving up 0.39%.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares set a new yearly high of $99.96 this morning. The stock was down 0.05% on the session.
  • Dow (NYSE:DOW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $70.62 with a daily change of up 0.13%.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares set a new 52-week high of $109.87 on Monday, moving up 0.16%.
  • National Grid (NYSE:NGG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.22 on Monday morning, moving up 0.26%.
  • Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.12 Monday. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.
  • T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $192.12 with a daily change of down 0.47%.
  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.54 with a daily change of up 0.08%.
  • Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) shares broke to $34.78 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.15%.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares were up 0.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $174.54 for a change of up 0.46%.
  • Orange (NYSE:ORAN) shares hit $13.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.24%.
  • Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) shares hit a yearly high of $26.20. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.
  • Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $104.28 on Monday morning, moving up 0.83%.
  • Coca-Cola Europacific (NYSE:CCEP) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.86 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.98%.
  • Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) shares set a new yearly high of $10.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.3% on the session.
  • Hess (NYSE:HES) stock made a new 52-week high of $85.35 Monday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
  • International Paper (NYSE:IP) shares set a new yearly high of $63.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
  • ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.89 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.4%.
  • Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) shares were up 0.5% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.60 for a change of up 0.5%.
  • CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%.
  • Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $101.24 with a daily change of up 3.08%.
  • KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.48 on Monday, moving down 0.47%.
  • Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.71 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.56%.
  • Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) shares were down 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.58.
  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares set a new 52-week high of $84.64 on Monday, moving up 0.2%.
  • Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $130.07. Shares traded down 0.3%.
  • Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) shares set a new yearly high of $35.12 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
  • Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.63. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.
  • WestRock (NYSE:WRK) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.14. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.
  • Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) shares were up 0.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.65.
  • LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $51.08. Shares traded down 0.45%.
  • NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.38. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.
  • Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $160.65. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
  • Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $43.22. Shares traded up 1.01%.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $181.46. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.
  • Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.23%.
  • Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.99 on Monday, moving down 0.16%.
  • Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) shares hit a yearly high of $124.89. The stock traded down 0.39% on the session.
  • Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.66. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
  • Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $81.60. Shares traded up 0.33%.
  • Unum (NYSE:UNM) shares hit $30.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.39%.
  • EQT (NYSE:EQT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.53. The stock traded up 3.6% on the session.
  • PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) shares hit $46.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
  • ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.43. Shares traded up 0.08%.
  • Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) shares were up 0.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.69.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $67.90. Shares traded up 4.08%.
  • Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) shares were down 0.1% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.84 for a change of down 0.1%.
  • H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $24.76. Shares traded up 0.16%.
  • Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) stock hit a yearly high price of $150.98. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.
  • Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.88. The stock traded down 0.73% on the session.
  • Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares were down 0.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.14.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares were up 1.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.21.
  • Medifast (NYSE:MED) shares set a new yearly high of $304.89 this morning. The stock was up 2.62% on the session.
  • Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares were up 1.58% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.23.
  • J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) shares set a new 52-week high of $174.93 on Monday, moving up 0.56%.
  • Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.40.
  • Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $141.67 on Monday morning, moving up 11.02%.
  • Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) shares were down 0.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.93.
  • Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $99.24 with a daily change of up 0.16%.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $42.47 with a daily change of up 1.77%.
  • Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) shares were down 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $74.95.
  • Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.15%.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $71.37. Shares traded up 1.09%.
  • Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) shares broke to $19.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.44%.
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $36.16. Shares traded up 1.15%.
  • Universal (NYSE:UVV) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $60.00. Shares traded up 0.13%.
  • Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares hit a yearly high of $20.20. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session.
  • Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) shares hit a yearly high of $43.60. The stock traded down 0.32% on the session.
  • CTS (NYSE:CTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.50. The stock traded up 6.67% on the session.
  • Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.76. Shares traded up 3.25%.
  • Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%.
  • Central Secs (AMEX:CET) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.
  • Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE:KYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.05 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.13%.
  • Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares were up 1.5% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.49 for a change of up 1.5%.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.97 on Monday morning, moving up 0.42%.
  • Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares hit a yearly high of $24.22. The stock traded up 2.13% on the session.
  • John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.32%.
  • Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $9.26. Shares traded up 2.19%.
  • Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) shares hit a yearly high of $24.34. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares were up 10.29% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.45 for a change of up 10.29%.
  • IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.27.
  • Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC) shares hit a yearly high of $33.54. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.
  • Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.29 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.
  • Verso (NYSE:VRS) shares were up 3.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.17.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.55. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $52.70 with a daily change of up 8.5%.
  • Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.22 with a daily change of down 0.95%.
  • CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.18%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MIY) shares were up 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.72.
  • Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) shares were up 2.6% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.88.
  • Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) shares set a new yearly high of $31.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.92% on the session.
  • MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.39 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.
  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.67. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
  • Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ:CRESY) shares set a new yearly high of $7.18 this morning. The stock was up 3.43% on the session.
  • Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $8.20 with a daily change of down 1.22%.
  • Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) shares broke to $27.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.21%.
  • Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) shares hit a yearly high of $28.51. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.
  • EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.21. The stock traded up 2.45% on the session.
  • Trilogy Metals (AMEX:TMQ) shares set a new yearly high of $2.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
  • Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.95. The stock was up 2.88% for the day.
  • First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) shares set a new yearly high of $7.81 this morning. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
  • Barings Corporate (NYSE:MCI) shares were up 0.13% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.32.
  • ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) shares were up 1.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.46.
  • Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.99. The stock traded up 1.9% on the session.
  • EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.22 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.16%.
  • Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX:NML) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.79 on Monday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • San Juan Basin Royalty (NYSE:SJT) shares were up 3.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.57.
  • Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ:BOCH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.35. Shares traded down 0.46%.
  • First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) shares set a new yearly high of $13.11 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.
  • Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) shares broke to $11.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.39. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.
  • Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE:NTG) shares hit a yearly high of $28.84. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.
  • Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) shares were up 3.88% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.50.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.46 Monday. The stock was up 2.45% for the day.
  • First Trust New Opps (NYSE:FPL) shares hit a yearly high of $5.77. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.
  • Cohen & Steers MLP Inc (NYSE:MIE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.78 on Monday morning, moving up 0.27%.
  • High Income Securities (NYSE:PCF) shares were up 0.31% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.87.
  • Tortoise Power & Energy (NYSE:TPZ) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.99. Shares traded up 0.54%.
  • Macquarie/First Trust Glb (NYSE:MFD) shares were up 1.71% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.12 for a change of up 1.71%.
  • European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) shares hit a yearly high of $11.64. The stock traded down 0.61% on the session.
  • Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) shares broke to $15.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.71%.
  • MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.96 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%.
  • Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.75 with a daily change of up 3.65%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.

 

Related Articles (SWN + T)

Why Disney Stock Is Moving Today
AT&T And Discovery Confirm $43B Media Merger: What You Need To Know
Why Are Discovery And AT&T Trading Higher Today?
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Following Last Week's Sell-Off
5 Stocks To Watch For May 17, 2021
AT&T, Discovery In Talks To Merge Media Assets: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com