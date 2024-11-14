Earnings Scheduled For November 14, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Brookfield BN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
• Walt Disney DIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $22.35 billion.
• Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Gr SMFG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Air Industries AIRI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.82 million.
• BiomX PHGE is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• TriSalus Life Sciences TLSI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $7.39 million.
• Local Bounti LOCL is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.13 per share on revenue of $12.75 million.
• Moving iMage Technologies MITQ is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• SuperCom SPCB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $6.80 million.
• Iterum Therapeutics ITRM is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• MiNK Therapeutics INKT is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Palatin Techs PTN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• LiqTech Intl LIQT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $4.60 million.
• Vislink Technologies VISL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $8.47 million.
• BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.33 million.
• Curis CRIS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.84 per share on revenue of $2.28 million.
• Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• GDEV GDEV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $103.85 million.
• Sachem Cap SACH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $14.80 million.
• Xunlei XNET is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Protalix BioTherapeutics PLX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $16.26 million.
• bluebird bio BLUE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $17.72 million.
• Telesat TSAT is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• PDS Biotechnology PDSB is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• IM Cannabis IMCC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $11.55 million.
• Ocular Therapeutix OCUL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $17.13 million.
• Invivyd IVVD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $33.23 million.
• Affimed AFMD is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.23 million.
• Data Storage DTST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.50 million.
• European Wax Center EWCZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $54.16 million.
• Interactive Strength TRNR is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Talen Energy TLN is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Aspira Womens Health AWH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.76 million.
• CI&T CINT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $108.95 million.
• OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• D-Wave Quantum QBTS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.53 million.
• KeyCorp KEY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.
• Intuitive Machines LUNR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $50.89 million.
• Aurora Mobile JG is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• NetEase NTES is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.
• Youdao DAO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $239.14 million.
• Eagle Point Credit Co ECC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $43.69 million.
• Eagle Point Income EIC is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Compx Intl CIX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $747.30 million.
• BK Technologies BKTI is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Nomad Foods NOMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $888.93 million.
• Bragg Gaming Group BRAG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $38.73 million.
• Innventure INV is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• OneWater Marine ONEW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $422.87 million.
• JD.com JD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $37.00 billion.
• Bilibili BILI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
• Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Sally Beauty Holdings SBH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $935.78 million.
• NeoGenomics NEO is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Suburban Propane Partners SPH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $233.00 million.
• Advance Auto Parts AAP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
• Gogoro GGR is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• NICE NICE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $683.48 million.
• ZEEKR Intelligent Tech ZK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.48 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.
• Gambling.com Gr GAMB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $30.40 million.
• Banco Latinoamericano BLX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $161.40 million.
• Inter & Co INTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $294.04 million.
• VEON VEON is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Equifax EFX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $585.83 million.
• Enerflex EFXT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $605.00 million.
• Mizuho Financial Gr MFG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Azul AZUL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $977.13 million.
• CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $4.56 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Vivos Therapeutics VVOS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.93 million.
• Fluent FLNT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $68.61 million.
• Digital Brands Group DBGI is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Bakkt Hldgs BKKT is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $16.40 million.
• XWELL XWEL is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Reshape Lifesciences RSLS is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Draganfly DPRO is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Allied Gaming AGAE is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Glimpse Group VRAR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.60 million.
• Precision Optics Corp POCI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Motorsport Games MSGM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.
• Beneficient BENF is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Dolphin Entertainment DLPN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $10.50 million.
• American Res AREC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.95 million.
• Biora Therapeutics BIOR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.80 per share on revenue of $210 thousand.
• Brand Engagement Network BNAI is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Globant GLOB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $614.63 million.
• Spero Therapeutics SPRO is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Ascendis Pharma ASND is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.66 per share on revenue of $95.53 million.
• Despegar.com DESP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $190.53 million.
• Unusual Machines UMAC is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• VolitionRX VNRX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $690 thousand.
• Cineverse CNVS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $11.35 million.
• Tivic Health Systems TIVC is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• BIO-key Intl BKYI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.60 million.
• TMC Metals TMC is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.03 million.
• Aqua Metals AQMS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Dare Bioscience DARE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $4.05 million.
• Celcuity CELC is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• iPower IPW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $20.90 million.
• Hyliion Holdings HYLN is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• FitLife Brands FTLF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $16.95 million.
• Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.14 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.
• Movano MOVE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $500 thousand.
• Eastside Distilling EAST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.07 million.
• Consolidated Water Co CWCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $31.75 million.
• T2 Biosystems TTOO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.80 million.
• Plus Therapeutics PSTV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.52 million.
• Natural Gas Services Gr NGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $38.11 million.
• Ryvyl RVYL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $13.91 million.
• Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $13.64 million.
• Research Solutions RSSS is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Vuzix VUZI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.68 million.
• Sidus Space SIDU is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Greenfire Resources GFR is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Surf Air Mobility SRFM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $26.30 million.
• IZEA Worldwide IZEA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $10.75 million.
• Sensus Healthcare SRTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.89 million.
• GCT Semiconductor Hldgs GCTS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.50 million.
• Harte-Hanks HHS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $47.20 million.
• Oklo OKLO is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Origin Mat ORGN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $8.30 million.
• AST SpaceMobile ASTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $24.13 million.
• Banzai International BNZI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $4.50 per share on revenue of $1.20 million.
• ReposiTrak TRAK is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $14.15 million.
• Elutia ELUT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $6.60 million.
• Akoya Biosciences AKYA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $25.43 million.
• Post Hldgs POST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
• Digimarc DMRC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $10.68 million.
• Siyata Mobile SYTA is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $6.00 million.
• Emeren Group SOL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $26.24 million.
• ESCO Technologies ESE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $297.57 million.
• SWK Holdings SWKH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $9.50 million.
• Flexible Solutions Intl FSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $10.87 million.
• GameSquare Holdings GAME is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $24.00 million.
• Danimer Scientific DNMR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $8.57 million.
• Rekor Systems REKR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $14.06 million.
• Applied Mat AMAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $6.95 billion.
