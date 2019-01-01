QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.08 - 7.3
Vol / Avg.
4.1K/47.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.2 - 13.25
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.18
P/E
-
EPS
-0.56
Shares
196.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 2:39PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 1:22PM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 8:23AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 7:11AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 10:04AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 8:42AM
Benzinga - Aug 27, 2021, 6:07AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Nexters Inc is an international game development company that strives to introduce the joy of core gaming experiences to casual players. Some of its games are Hero Wars, Throne Rush, Chibi Island, and Island Experiment.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nexters Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Nexters (GDEV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nexters (NASDAQ: GDEV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nexters's (GDEV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nexters (GDEV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nexters

Q

Current Stock Price for Nexters (GDEV)?

A

The stock price for Nexters (NASDAQ: GDEV) is $7.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nexters (GDEV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nexters.

Q

When is Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) reporting earnings?

A

Nexters’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Nexters (GDEV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nexters.

Q

What sector and industry does Nexters (GDEV) operate in?

A

Nexters is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.