|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ: GAMB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Gambling.com Gr’s space includes: Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG), Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR), Innovid (NYSE:CTV) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI).
The latest price target for Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ: GAMB) was reported by Truist Securities on August 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting GAMB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.32% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ: GAMB) is $10.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Gambling.com Gr.
Gambling.com Gr’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Gambling.com Gr.
Gambling.com Gr is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.