Range
10.06 - 10.85
Vol / Avg.
54.9K/107.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.56 - 16.97
Mkt Cap
346.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.37
P/E
17.3
EPS
0.14
Shares
33.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Gambling.com Group Ltd is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a provider of digital marketing services in the online gambling industry. Its principal focus is on iGaming and sports betting. It generates revenue by referring online gamblers to online gambling operators.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gambling.com Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gambling.com Gr (GAMB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ: GAMB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gambling.com Gr's (GAMB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gambling.com Gr (GAMB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ: GAMB) was reported by Truist Securities on August 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting GAMB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.32% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gambling.com Gr (GAMB)?

A

The stock price for Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ: GAMB) is $10.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gambling.com Gr (GAMB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gambling.com Gr.

Q

When is Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ:GAMB) reporting earnings?

A

Gambling.com Gr’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Gambling.com Gr (GAMB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gambling.com Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Gambling.com Gr (GAMB) operate in?

A

Gambling.com Gr is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.