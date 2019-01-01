QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
Aurora Mobile Ltd provides stable, and accurate developer services for educational and medical products. It offers data services such as iAPP which helps the investors to analyze opportunities in the sector, Anti-fraud helps to identify the fraud risks, iAudience, iZone and other related services. The company operates and generates its revenue from the People's Republic of China.

Aurora Mobile Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Aurora Mobile (JG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aurora Mobile's (JG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aurora Mobile (JG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) was reported by China Renaissance on October 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.07 expecting JG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 287.62% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aurora Mobile (JG)?

A

The stock price for Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is $1.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aurora Mobile (JG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aurora Mobile.

Q

When is Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) reporting earnings?

A

Aurora Mobile’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.

Q

Is Aurora Mobile (JG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aurora Mobile.

Q

What sector and industry does Aurora Mobile (JG) operate in?

A

Aurora Mobile is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.