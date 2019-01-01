FitLife Brands Inc is a provider of proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers. The company markets and sells its products under NDS, PMD, Siren labs, Core active, Metis nutrition, Isatori and Biogenetic laboratories brand names. Its product portfolio consists of sports nutrition, energy, and sports drink products, meal replacement products and weight loss products. The firm derives its revenue from product sales. Its product categories include Natural & Organic Foods, Functional Foods, Natural & Organic Personal Care and Household Products and Supplements.