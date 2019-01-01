QQQ
Range
13.95 - 14
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/2.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10 - 55.35
Mkt Cap
63M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.95
P/E
6.5
EPS
0.26
Shares
4.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
FitLife Brands Inc is a provider of proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers. The company markets and sells its products under NDS, PMD, Siren labs, Core active, Metis nutrition, Isatori and Biogenetic laboratories brand names. Its product portfolio consists of sports nutrition, energy, and sports drink products, meal replacement products and weight loss products. The firm derives its revenue from product sales. Its product categories include Natural & Organic Foods, Functional Foods, Natural & Organic Personal Care and Household Products and Supplements.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FitLife Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FitLife Brands (FTLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FitLife Brands (OTCQX: FTLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FitLife Brands's (FTLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FitLife Brands.

Q

What is the target price for FitLife Brands (FTLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FitLife Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for FitLife Brands (FTLF)?

A

The stock price for FitLife Brands (OTCQX: FTLF) is $14 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:01:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FitLife Brands (FTLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FitLife Brands.

Q

When is FitLife Brands (OTCQX:FTLF) reporting earnings?

A

FitLife Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FitLife Brands (FTLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FitLife Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does FitLife Brands (FTLF) operate in?

A

FitLife Brands is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.